Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19: transcosmos announced that it received the Best Solution Award – AI at the Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2026, held on November 9, 2026, by Facebook Japan G.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta). The award recognizes the company’s achievements in helping clients solve business challenges by promoting the use of AI in Meta advertising, led by a dedicated organization established in April 2026 that specializes in Meta advertising.

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■About Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2026

The Meta Agency First Awards recognize partner companies that have delivered outstanding results in key business areas promoted by Meta. The Best Solution Award – AI, which transcosmos received this year, is presented to partners that have achieved exceptional results through proactive use of Meta’s key AI products, including the Advantage+ Series.

■Background and initiatives

transcosmos has established one of the leading implementation track records in Japan for Meta’s AI products. In 2025, the company received the Vertical New Hero – Real Estate award in recognition of its efforts to pioneer new possibilities for the use of AI products in the real estate industry.

This award in the AI category reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to build on these insights through joint early-stage testing with Meta and continuously validate how the latest AI capabilities can be incorporated into real-world operations. As the use of AI in ad delivery continues to advance, transcosmos was recognized for helping numerous clients address business challenges through a highly reproducible operational model.

In addition, transcosmos has established a dedicated team of specialists in Meta advertising operations and is focused on continuous performance improvement. Leveraging its accumulated expertise, transcosmos provides optimized advertising operations tailored to the specific business challenges of each client seeking to improve its Meta advertising performance.

* News release: transcosmos wins the Vertical New Hero – Real Estate at Meta Agency First Awards Japan 2025

https://www.transcosmos.com/en-us/news/2025/1112

■Next steps

transcosmos will continue to collaborate with Meta and build practical operational knowledge related to the latest AI products. By extending its established operational models across a wide range of industries and promoting operational standardization and continuous performance improvement, the company will contribute to the sustainable business growth of its clients.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.