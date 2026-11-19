New York, NY, November 19, 2026—AI is reshaping how work gets done, but most companies have yet to fully account for its impact on their future workforce needs. A new report from The Conference Board finds that just 11% of organizations have incorporated AI’s anticipated effects into workforce and financial planning across the enterprise.

The report finds that while nearly 70% of surveyed leaders expect redesigning jobs, tasks, or workflows to be among their organization’s most significant AI-related workforce actions over the next two years, many companies are still struggling to determine how these changes will affect staffing, skills, and business performance.

Meanwhile, just 5% of surveyed leaders expect AI to increase overall headcount over the next two years. Most anticipate either no change or a reduction in staffing, highlighting how AI is expected to transform work without necessarily expanding the workforce.

Drawing on a survey of 775 international leaders and 35 interviews, the report argues that traditional workforce planning approaches focused primarily on headcount are no longer sufficient. As AI capabilities evolve, organizations must better understand how the technology changes work, determine whether productivity improvements translate into tangible business value, and build more flexible workforces that can adapt to shifting needs.

“AI is making workforce planning both more important and more complicated,” said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader, The Conference Board. “Companies can no longer rely on traditional headcount forecasts when the work itself is changing so rapidly. HR, business, finance, and technology leaders need to work together to understand where AI creates value, how roles and skills will evolve, and where to invest in talent.”

Most companies have yet to integrate AI into workforce planning.

Just 11% have incorporated AI’s anticipated effects into workforce and financial plans across the enterprise.

35% have integrated AI considerations into workforce and financial planning for some functions, roles, business units, or geographies.

34% are discussing AI’s workforce implications but have not yet incorporated them into workforce or financial plans.

13% are not yet assessing AI’s workforce planning implications.

While most leaders expect AI to have a limited effect on headcount, they anticipate significant changes to how work gets done.

70% expect redesigning jobs, tasks, or workflows to be among their most impactful AI-related workforce actions.

68% expect upskilling or reskilling employees for AI-enabled work to be a top priority.

37% anticipate investing in AI capabilities instead of adding headcount.

17% identify reducing full-time headcount in areas affected by AI as a top workforce planning action.

AI’s impact on headcount is expected to be mild in the short term.

39% expect AI to slightly reduce full-time employment over the next two years.

32% anticipate little or no net effect on headcount.

8% expect significant reductions in full-time employees.

5% expect AI to slightly or significantly increase headcount.

17% say it is too early to estimate AI’s impact.

“AI’s impact on jobs is more complicated than simply calculating how many tasks can be automated,” said Matt Rosenbaum, Principal Researcher, US Human Capital, The Conference Board. “Eliminating one task can create new responsibilities elsewhere, so time saved doesn’t necessarily translate into fewer employees or lower costs. Leaders need to examine entire workflows and understand how those changes affect the business before making workforce decisions.”

Recommendations for leaders:

Look beyond headcount: Assess how AI changes tasks, workflows, and responsibilities before making staffing decisions.

Assess how AI changes tasks, workflows, and responsibilities before making staffing decisions. Prioritize work redesign: Focus on high-value workflows and evaluate which work AI may automate, augment, shift to other roles, or create.

Focus on high-value workflows and evaluate which work AI may automate, augment, shift to other roles, or create. Turn AI productivity into business value: Determine whether time savings and efficiency improvements can realistically support higher output, better service, reduced hiring needs, or employee redeployment.

Determine whether time savings and efficiency improvements can realistically support higher output, better service, reduced hiring needs, or employee redeployment. Build a more flexible workforce: Strengthen internal mobility, targeted reskilling, and hiring strategies to ensure employees can meet emerging needs.

Strengthen internal mobility, targeted reskilling, and hiring strategies to ensure employees can meet emerging needs. Make workforce planning continuous: Monitor changes in AI capabilities, customer demand, workforce skills, and business needs, adjusting plans throughout the year rather than relying solely on annual forecasts.

Monitor changes in AI capabilities, customer demand, workforce skills, and business needs, adjusting plans throughout the year rather than relying solely on annual forecasts. Strengthen cross-functional collaboration: Bring HR, business, finance, and technology leaders together to align AI investments with workforce decisions and measurable business outcomes.

The report also introduces three practical tools to help organizations make more informed decisions: a Workflow Realization Screen to assess where AI can be successfully deployed, a Work Transition Ledger to identify how AI changes work across a workflow, and a Value Capture Bridge to determine whether those changes translate into measurable business benefits.