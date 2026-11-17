DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov 17 — Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved 44 Iowa census tracts as Qualified Opportunity Zones. The new designations will take effect January 1, 2027, and remain in place for 10 years.

Opportunity Zones are economically distressed census tracts submitted by governors and certified by Treasury to encourage long-term private investment. Taxpayers who reinvest eligible capital gains through Qualified Opportunity Funds may qualify for federal tax benefits when those funds invest in businesses or property within designated zones.

Investments through Qualified Opportunity Funds can support a range of projects, including new or expanding businesses, manufacturing facilities, commercial redevelopment and rental housing. Projects must meet federal program requirements to qualify for Opportunity Zone tax benefits.

“Opportunity Zones are a powerful tool to attract private investment, create jobs and generate new economic opportunity in communities across Iowa,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These designations position urban and rural areas to build on their strengths and advance projects that will support long-term growth.”

Iowa’s 44 approved zones were selected from 175 federally eligible low-income census tracts. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) invited eligible communities to submit information about their development vision, recent economic challenges and projects anticipated over the next decade. IEDA also considered factors associated with communities’ readiness to attract and support investment, including transportation access, development activity and participation in state economic development programs. Governor Reynolds submitted the final nominations to Treasury for certification.

“Communities across Iowa put forward thoughtful plans that reflect local priorities and a clear vision for future development,” Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority, said. “With Treasury’s approval, we can work alongside local leaders to connect these areas with investors and help move promising projects forward.”

Congress established the Opportunity Zones incentive in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Federal legislation enacted in 2025 made the program permanent, established a new designation cycle every 10 years and added enhanced incentives for qualifying rural investments. Iowa’s new zones will begin accepting qualifying investments January 1, 2027.

Investors interested in Iowa’s Opportunity Zones are encouraged to explore the designated areas and connect with local contacts to discuss potential investment opportunities. A map of Iowa’s 44 approved zones, contact information and additional program details are available at Opportunity Zones – Business Iowa.