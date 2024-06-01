The TSG Blue Resort & Spa, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, distributed 60 food packages to the patients admitted in the Primary Health Centre, Swaraj Dweep on 30th May, 2024.
The employees of TSG Blue Resort led by Mr. Bijoy Kumar Hela, General Manager handed over the food packages to the patients in the presence of all medical staffs.
Commenting on the noble activity, Mr. Bijoy Kumar Hela said “Corporate Social Responsibility has always been a key element of the culture at TSG Hotels & Resorts. The group supports many philanthropic activities and is always ready to take initiatives to help the deprived section in the society. The food package distribution at PHC Swaraj Dweep is not only a CSR activity but also a step towards our long-term commitment of providing nutrition to the people.