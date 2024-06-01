1st June 2024, Mumbai, India: Global spiritual leader, Vedic scholar, mind management authority and spiritual teacher of millions worldwide, Swami Mukundananda unveiled his latest book Spiritual Secrets From Hinduism. The intellectually engaging event was held at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, amidst hundreds of applauding readers. The author also announced a 30-Day Challenge accompanying the book. The challenge will help solidify the learnings in the book through daily videos, interactive activities and participation points. It is available on the Radha Krishna Bhakti App. This free app offered by JKYog is the world’s first AI powered app for Bhakti Yog.

Panel Discussion at RKT Dallas during the book launch of the Spiritual Secrets of Hinduism Pictured left to right Swami Mukundananda, Kashmira Kittur, Nitin Kaushal, Payal Roy

The highly anticipated global launch on May 29, 2024, was also broadcast live on Swami Mukundananda YouTube Channel. It featured an insightful panel discussion where Swamiji clarified many spiritual concerns in depth based on the book. These include: the various paths to God in Vedic scriptures, picking one’s own spiritual path, the importance of spiritual wisdom in handling emotions, finding a Guru etc. The author particularly pointed out the importance of determining one’s life purpose in accordance with one’s true nature. He encouraged readers to discover their own Self and thereby start the journey to the Absolute Truth.

Attendees appreciated the panel discussion and felt tremendously benefitted by the pristine clarity in Swamiji’s Vedic teachings.

“The author explains concepts of the soul, rebirth, and life’s higher purpose in a way that’s both engaging and easy to comprehend. The book delves into the different paths to God realization: Karma, Jnana, and Bhakti—making profound spiritual concepts accessible and practical. It is an essential read for anyone looking to explore Hinduism, enrich their spiritual journey, and find meaningful ways to apply these timeless teachings in everyday life,” said Sumitra. Spiritual Secrets From Hinduism was released on May 27 worldwide by Rupa Publications and quickly became a bestseller under the Spiritual Self Help and Hinduism categories. It reveals the deepest eternal truths in Hinduism known to the wisest seers of India across millenia. It offers a complete guide to Vedic wisdom for discovering one’s true life purpose and experiencing the Absolute Truth. Preeti Malhotra, a reader, states, “Swami Mukundananda’s “Spiritual Secrets from Hinduism” presents a comprehensive perspective of Hinduism—with all its glory and learnings. It is brimming with wisdom and practical insights—a perfect resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of eternal spiritual precepts and embark on their transformative journey of self-discovery and connection with the Divine.”

There exists an inherent curiosity to understand the concepts of Hinduism, read its scriptures, and visit the country that is the spiritual leader of the world. However, without proper guidance, such endeavors to fathom the wide spectrum of teachings of Hinduism do not succeed, despite the best intentions.

“The author explains that the Vedic knowledge is non-sectarian and presents answers to existential questions like ‘Who am I?’, ‘What is the purpose of my life?’, ‘What should I do to be fulfilled?’etc. If we do not ponder and have meaningful answers to these questions then life becomes uninspiring and a chore to be endured.”

This book makes the perennial principles of Sanatana Dharma accessible for Indian and Western audiences to better grasp and apply its concepts in daily life to uplift the soul towards its highest purpose of God realization, and eternal bliss.