U.S. States with the Best Housing Markets Unveiled

A recent study conducted by Highland Cabinetry analyzed housing across the U.S. to identify the top performing housing markets. The study evaluates key metrics, including sale prices, home value increase, mortgage rates, days on the market as well as homeownership rate. The final score weighted all metrics equally, providing a balanced evaluation of the market. All data was sourced from open reports by the U.S. Census, Business Insider and Statista.

Here is the summary of the findings:

State Average Home Sale Price Home Value Increase 15-Year Mortgage Rate Average Days on Market Effective property tax Homeownership rate Composite score Indiana $235,465 3.10% 4.94% 49 0.84% 70.8% 78.03 New Mexico $298,984 2.70% 4.91% 63 0.67% 70.90% 73.66 Kansas $222,704 4.10% 4.71% 60 1.34% 67.70% 73.43 Delaware $385,331 2.60% 4.97% 72 0.61% 74.10% 72.23 South Carolina $292,948 1.80% 4.99% 64 0.57% 72% 71.64 Florida $396,318 0.70% 4.97% 42 0.91% 67.20% 71.23 Wyoming $340,036 3.10% 5.01% 73 0.56% 72.70% 71.05 Ohio $221,816 3.50% 4.83% 51 1.59% 67.30% 70.98 Virginia $384,026 3.10% 5.08% 51 0.87% 67.40% 70.78 West Virginia $160,044 2.30% 5% 75 0.57% 74.50% 70.51

The U.S. state with the best performing housing market is Indiana, getting a composite score of 78.03, which reflects high demand for homes and fast selling time. Indiana offers one of the most affordable prices in the top 10, $235,465 on average. The house value in the state increased 3.1% over the last year, supporting high demand for housing. Homes here are sold in 49 days, second-fastest selling time in the ranking.

New Mexico ranks second in the list of the states with top performing housing markets, scoring 73.66. The home prices here are more expensive than in Indiana but New Mexico’s market performs better with lower mortgage rates and effective property taxes, coming only at 0.67%.

Kansas takes third place, with a score of 73.43. The state has the highest home value increase among the top 10 states at 4.1% but housing prices are still more affordable than in Indiana or New Mexico. The mortgage rate of 4.71% is the lowest in the ranking, making the Kansas housing market an appealing option for the home shoppers.

Delaware holds fourth spot, gaining a score of 72.23. The housing market in Delaware stands out with the low effective property tax of 0.61%, taxing less than in New Mexico. The state offers stable home price growth and supports homeowners, with 74.1% of residents owning a private property.

South Carolina is fifth in the ranking of the top performing U.S. housing markets, scoring 71.64. The state shows a high demand for housing, with homes spending 64 days on the market. South Carolina also offers an effective property tax of 0.57%, lower than in Delaware or New Mexico, creating a supportive housing market.

Florida follows closely with sixth place and a score of 71.23. The state stands out with the fastest selling time of 42 days, showing the high demand for housing. Only 67.2% of Florida residents are homeowners which provide vast opportunities for housing market growth.

In seventh place is Wyoming, getting a score of 71.05. The state competes with other markets with the lowest property tax rate in the top 10 at 0.56%. Wyoming experienced the same increase of home value as Indiana but the house prices are higher on average, with $340,036.

Ohio earns eighth place, with a score of 70.98, with a strong house price growth of 3.5%. The state offers low mortgage rates and houses stay on the market for 51 days on average, keeping the competitive market position.

Virginia comes ninth, scoring 70.78. The state offers a competitive market, balancing low property taxes with higher pricing, $384,026 on average. Just as in Ohio, there is a high demand for housing, and homes stay on the market for the same length of 51 days.

West Virginia closes the ranking of the top performing housing markets with tenth place and a score of 70.51. The state offers the lowest average home prices of $160,044 together with low property tax. West Virginia’s market has a stable 2.3% growth in home value, creating an accessible market environment for long-term residents.

A spokesperson from Highland Cabinetry commented on the study: “When examining the top housing markets across the US it is important to look beyond just the average home prices and dig deeper into the fundamental factors driving market stability and growth. What makes this study particularly revealing is how it demonstrates that market strength isn’t necessarily correlated with high prices or rapid turnover rates. It gives a structure on how we should evaluate housing market health and potential.”