NCR Housing Market Sees 137% Price Increase Since 2019, Says PropEquity

New Delhi, November 15, 2024: On the back of renewed investor confidence, strong homeownership sentiments, large-scale infrastructure development and rising cost of land and construction, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw an astounding 137% rise in housing prices with Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida seeing prices more than double between 2019 and 2024 September, according to a report by PropEquity

According to a data released by NSE-listed firm PropEquity, between 2019 and September 2024, Noida saw the highest rise at 152% (from Rs 5910 per sq. ft. to Rs 14,946 per sq. ft.) followed by Ghaziabad at 139% (from Rs 3691 per sq. ft. to Rs 8823 per sq. ft.), Gurugram at 135% (from Rs 8299 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 19,535 per sq. ft. in 2024) and Greater Noida at 121% from Rs 3900 per sq. ft. to Rs 8601 per sq. ft.).

Commenting on the data, Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said: “The NCR is witnessing an infrastructural metamorphosis never seen in decades with developments like Noida International Airport, Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Meerut expressway, Rapid raid, metro expansion among others providing the much-needed fillip to all segments of real estate. The pandemic further gravitated investors’ money and homebuyers’ sentiments towards real estate. Additionally, the emergence of branded developers and Government efforts have reinstated the confidence of investors, homebuyers, corporates and brands in the NCR market. The NCR market will continue to outperform other tier 1 cities and see more investment and expansion from branded developers.”

2019 2024 YTD % change Supply (Units) Absorption (Units) Wt.Avg New Launch (INR/SFT) Supply (Units) Absorption (Units) Wt.Avg New Launch (INR/SFT) Supply absorption Wt.Avg New Launch (INR/SFT) Gurugram 6,494 6,640 ₹ 8,299 20,902 17,045 ₹ 19,535 221.87% 156.70% 135.39% Ghaziabad 4208 5750 3691 4792 3978 8823 13.88% -30.82% 139.04% Noida 8372 9498 5910 4912 4314 14946 -41.33% -54.58% 152.89% Gr. Noida 9522 22464 3900 12922 13744 8601 35.71% -38.82% 120.54% NCR 28,596 44,352 43,528 39,081 52.22% -11.88% 136.97%

On the supply front, Noida witnessed a decline of 41% while Gurugram saw an astounding 222% rise, Ghaziabad by 14% and Greater Noida by 36%. In absorption, except Gurugram which rose by 157%, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida saw a decline of 55%, 31% and 39% respectively.

“The unsold inventory has seen a consistent decline across all markets with Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad seeing significant decline. The efforts of the UP government towards resolving the stalled project crisis have helped in reducing the inventory,” Jasuja added.

PropEquity reported had highlighted that Greater Noida has 167 stalled projects with 74,645 units. Noida has 103 stalled housing projects comprising 41,438 units, while Ghaziabad witnessing 50 stalled projects with 15,278 units. Gurugram has 158 stalled projects with 52,509 units.