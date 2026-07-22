Vegetal Safe Colour by AMA Herbal Group Becomes the Top Choice for Chemical-Free Hair Care

Finding a hair colour that is safe and gives good results is often hard. Most hair colours in the market contain strong chemicals that give you colour but cause harm to the hair and scalp. To solve this problem, AMA Herbal Group has launched a highly effective and health-friendly solution called Vegetal Safe Colour.

AMA Herbal Group is globally renowned for its natural offerings. The company holds the record for developing the world’s first PPD- free hair colour named Vegetal Bio Colour . Building on this trusted legacy, they offer Vegetal Safe Colour solution for chemical – free hair colouring. This safe hair colour is ECOCERT and Ayush certified. It is 100% organic and completely free from harmful synthetic chemicals like PPD, ammonia, peroxide, and parabens. If you want to colour your hair without harsh side effects, this is a highly recommended choice .

Mr. Yawer Ali Shah, Co-founder and CEO of AMA Herbal Group , explains the need for a better option. “ AMA Herbal ‘s business is concentrated around sustainability, environment friendliness, and society. We combine ancient methodologies with modern science to develop environmentally friendly products. We created our natural hair colours, made entirely of herbal extracts, because the majority of hair dye users today suffer from allergies due to hazardous chemical components,” he said.

The Danger of Normal Hair Colours

Today, many big brands write “ammonia- free ” on their boxes. However, they still use other strong ingredients like PPD, Resorcinol, OPD, and MPD. Studies show that around 17 to 18 percent of users get some kind of allergy from these chemicals. These allergies range from mild itching to severe skin problems and dark patches.

Dr. Aliza Zaidi, a leading Dermatologist, also warns about chemical hair dyes. “Many regular hair colours cause contact dermatitis and skin irritation. Vegetal Safe Colour is an excellent allergy- free hair colour . It is completely safe for sensitive skin. It is highly useful during pregnancy when PPD-based dyes must be avoided, and it is safe for diabetic patients who easily get cross-allergies from harsh market chemicals. It can be safely used for people with a previous history of contact dermatitis and patients suffering from scalp dermatoses,” Dr. Zaidi noted.

The Power of Natural Ingredients