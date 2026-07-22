VAP Group Announces Global Trading Show, The Most Influential Unified Multi-Asset Trading Show

Abu Dhabi, UAE July 22: VAP Group today announced the Global Trading Show from 15-16 December 2026 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Powered by Times Of Trading , the event brings together the full spectrum of the trading world, including the most influential 5,000+ market movers together such as ultra-HNW investors, brokers, regulators, exchanges, institutional desks, high-volume traders, influencers and leading financial key opinion leaders, all under one roof at one of the region’s most prestigious venues.

Until now, the region’s trading events have focused on individual markets, while the Global Trading Show unites every asset class, trading technologies, and trader communities, making it a truly cross-asset event for every type of trader.

The Global Trading Show is built on three pillars designed to give attendees direct access to the entire investment universe and the people driving it.

Multi-Asset Trading Floor

Brokers, exchanges, and trading platforms will showcase their products side by side, giving traders and institutions a single vantage point across every major asset class and removing the need for fragmented, single-market events.

Live Trading Tournament

A live trading tournament executed on regulated infrastructure, with a fully transparent prize pool. The competition puts skill on public display in real time, offering sponsors and platforms a high-visibility stage to demonstrate execution quality and reliability under pressure.

KOLs & Creators

Global Trading Show recognizes that today’s markets move as much through influence as through infrastructure. The event convenes leading financial KOLs and creators alongside institutional players, bridging the gap between the trading floor and the platforms where retail and professional audiences increasingly get their market intelligence.

The two-day event will spotlight the next evolution of trading through dedicated AI & Quant, Web3 & DeFi, Retail Education, and Institutional Liquidity zones, complemented by live trading challenges, expert-led masterclasses, and exclusive institutional forums with closed-door sessions and open panels for hedge funds, prime brokers, liquidity providers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

“Capital today moves across forex, crypto, gold, AI-driven strategies and more, all at once, yet the industry still meets in silos. We are proud to announce that the Global Trading Show is the region’s only event to bring seven asset classes under one umbrella, where the entire ecosystem converges. Abu Dhabi is where institutional money and emerging assets now meet, so this conversation belongs here, in one of the most significant sovereign-grade venues in the region” – Vishal Parmar , Founder and CEO, VAP Group.

The Global Trading Show highlights how rapidly evolving technology is reshaping market structures by bridging institutional finance with high-velocity retail trading. It serves as a collaborative and intersectional hub for legacy banking compliance, decentralized blockchain networks, and cross-market portfolios.