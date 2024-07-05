Venture Capital Fund Caret Capital Launches Accelerator Program

5th July 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Caret Capital announced the launch of Caret360 Accelerator – a 100-day Outcome-Focused program for Early-Stage Startups.

Selected startups will get up to Rs. 3 crore investment as well as deep-engaged mentoring from industry leaders. Additionally, the startups get assisted access to Caret’s community of CXOs from some of the country’s largest corporations.

Commenting on the development, Prajakt Raut, Managing Partner of Caret Capital said, “Caret Accelerator is a platform for us to empower early-stage startups with capital and mentoring from industry stalwarts. Startups will also have the opportunity to draw further follow-on capital from Caret Capital.” “Caret provides timely capital, aggregates and makes accessible industry expertise, imparts skills through mentorship and helps startups improve their chances of success,” Sandip Das, Ex-CEO – Hutchison and ex-MD Jio, Co-chair Caret Innovation Lab and Caret Accelerator.

Caret360 Accelerator will invest and mentor startups across the 3 areas of focus of Caret Capital – smart mobility, distribution/supply chain, and employment/employability.

Caret360 Accelerator has a rigorous selection process to select a distinguished group of startups. The selection process involves multiple stakeholders including other VCs, corporates, and domain experts, and selects as steep as 1% of the start-ups that apply. Past cohort companies like Celcius Logistics, Just Deliveries, etc. have raised follow-on capital from Caret Capital as well as other marquee VCs.