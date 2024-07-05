Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Results Now Accessible on Target Publications Website

5th July 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2024 board result, students can now conveniently access their HSC results on the Target Publications Pvt. Ltd. website on 21st May 2024 at 1 pm. In a bid to alleviate congestion on the Maharashtra State Board website and in association with the Board, both Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results are now accessible on the Target Publications website at results.targetpublications.org.

The HSC board theory exams for this year took place from February 21 to March 19, 2024. In the Mumbai Division alone, over 3.5 lakh HSC students participated, contributing to a statewide approximately 15 lakh candidates. On the other hand, over 16 lakh students from across the state appeared for the SSC board exam that was held on March 01, 2024. The board officials are scheduled to release the HSC results on their official websites, mahahsscboard. in and mahresult.nic.in. Additionally, students can also access their results through results.targetpublications.org.

Dilip Gangaramani, Founder Director & CEO of Target Publications Pvt. Ltd., expressed, “We are thrilled to extend our services to the Maharashtra State Board, facilitating lakhs of students in effortlessly accessing their board exam results. This initiative aims to ease congestion on the Maharashtra state board platform while granting students immediate access to their results through our website. We appreciate the Maharashtra State Board for selecting us to support students through this initiative.”

To check your HSC result follow the steps: