Vinod Intelligent Cookware Launches India’s First Titanium-Enamelled Cast Iron Cookware Range with Oil-Activated Nonstick That Gets Better with Every Use

Mumbai, June 24: Legacy cookware brand Vinod Intelligent Cookware has announced the launch of FREYA, India’s first Titanium–Enamelled Cast Iron Cookware Range powered by the company’s proprietary TREON Technology. Positioned as the newest flagship extension in Vinod’s cast iron portfolio, FREYA sets a new benchmark in performance-led cookware through advanced material innovation, elevated craftsmanship and a refined cooking experience. Designed for consumers seeking health, durability, aesthetics and convenience, FREYA combines the heat-retaining power of traditional cast iron with the effortless cooking experience of a next-generation oil-activated nonstick surface. The FREYA range is available across India and overseas markets through leading retail stores, online marketplaces including Amazon and Noon, and through Vinod Cookware’s official website.

At the core of FREYA is TREON Technology, an advanced five-layer architecture built around five functional pillars:

T – Titanium: Scratch-resistant surface engineered for long-lasting performance

R – Reinforced: Multi-layer bonding structure designed for enhanced durability

E – Enamelled: Superior heat distribution and retention for consistent cooking

O – Oil Activated: Self-renewing nonstick performance designed to improve with continued use

N – Non-Toxin Material: Free from PFAS, PFOS, PFOA and PTFE

Unlike conventional nonstick surfaces that gradually deteriorate with repeated use, TREON’s titanium-enamel architecture is engineered through a specialised bonding process in which titanium is integrated into enamel to create a micro-structured surface designed to retain cooking oils more effectively. This creates a self-renewing cooking layer designed to support smoother food release over time. The scratch-resistant titanium-reinforced surface is also designed to be metal spoon friendly while maintaining long-term cooking performance. The result is cookware engineered to improve with continued use rather than gradually lose performance.

Alongside superior heat retention and uniform heat distribution associated with cast iron, FREYA also delivers anti-rust enamel protection. Combined with its 100% toxin-free composition and oil-activated cooking performance, FREYA has been designed to support safer, healthier everyday cooking without compromising on durability or cooking experience. The technology has been independently validated through TÜV and SGS certifications, with test results indicating superior long-term nonstick retention compared to conventional PTFE and ceramic alternatives.

Speaking on the launch, Malvika Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt Ltd, said: “Today’s consumers expect more from cookware than functionality alone; they are looking for products that are healthier, more durable, easier to use and worthy of being part of their homes for years. With FREYA, we wanted to create a product that respects the heritage of cast iron while introducing a completely new level of performance and user experience. TREON Technology reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our belief that cookware should not lose performance over time — it should evolve with the way people cook. FREYA represents a significant milestone as we continue building premium, technology-led categories for the kitchens of the future.”

Available in signature Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue, the FREYA collection spans 11 products across everyday Indian cooking needs. Built from high-grade cast iron and finished with a premium dual-tone enamel exterior, FREYA combines strength, superior heat retention, enhanced cooking performance and a refined kitchen-to-table aesthetic. The collection includes fry pans, kadais, dosa and roti tawas, appam pans, tadka pans, sauce pans and sauce pots, designed to support everything from everyday cooking to slow-cooked and speciality preparations. Thoughtfully designed with ergonomically crafted easy-grip handles for greater comfort and control, the cookware is also induction compatible and oven safe, expanding its versatility across everyday cooking occasions.

Building on the foundation laid by Vinod Legacy and Vinod Ferona, FREYA has been developed as the flagship expression within Vinod’s cast iron portfolio, bringing together traditional cast iron craftsmanship, enhanced heat retention and a premium ownership experience. Every FREYA product comes gift-packaged with a premium linen bag, dedicated cookware scrubber and protective safety sleeve, reinforcing its positioning as cookware designed to be owned, gifted and passed down across generations while strengthening its heirloom-quality proposition.

With anti-rust enamel protection, superior heat retention, oil-activated lifetime nonstick performance and a premium dual-tone finish, FREYA reflects a shift in cookware from a utility purchase to a long-term kitchen investment. The launch of FREYA also reflects Vinod Intelligent Cookware’s broader growth trajectory and continued investment in material science and performance-led product development across categories, setting a new benchmark in premium cookware through differentiated technology and an elevated consumer experience. Following the launch of Ceravit in March and Di CASA in November, FREYA marks the brand’s latest step in building a diversified, premium and technology-forward portfolio for modern consumers.

FREYA Product Portfolio: https://vinodcookware.com/ pages/freya-intelligent-cast– iron