SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 18 — Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, today announced the expansion of the Visa Agentic Ready program to the acceptance ecosystem. As a part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, the expanded program helps merchants, payment service providers (PSPs), and acquirers prepare for agent-initiated transactions and participate in the next era of commerce. The program is launching with more than 140 participants, with additional financial institutions, merchants and enablers expected to join throughout 2027.

“Agentic commerce is already taking shape, but scaling it requires more than innovation. Merchants need confidence in who they’re transacting with, and payment providers need to know these transactions can move securely and reliably through existing infrastructure,” said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Growth Products & Partnerships, Visa. “No one company can solve that alone. Agentic Ready brings the ecosystem together to test real-world transactions and help businesses prepare for a new era of commerce.”

Drawing on Visa’s decades of experience providing the trust, security and global technology that enables new forms of commerce, this new phase of Agentic Ready focuses on the acceptance ecosystem. The expanded program provides a collaborative framework for merchants, PSPs, acquirers and commerce platforms to assess how trusted agent-initiated transactions can be recognized, authenticated, and processed. Visa is making it easier for partners to embed trust and intelligence into their commerce journeys by giving them a common way to test new experiences while using the payment infrastructure they already rely on.

BRINGING THE ACCEPTANCE ECOSYSTEM TOGETHER

Payment service providers, acquirers, commerce platforms and B2B payment platforms provide the infrastructure and services merchants rely on. Through the latest expansion of Agentic Ready, participants can test real-world agentic experiences to help Visa validate readiness and ensure the program reflects the needs of different markets, payment ecosystems and merchant environments.

ACQUIRERS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Acquirers and financial institutions bridge merchant acceptance and the broader payments ecosystem. Below are examples of how these Agentic Ready program participants are testing agentic network token transactions across authorization and processing to support these transactions reliably, and at scale.

Ant International

Antom, Ant International’s merchant payment and digitalization service, is working with Visa to explore how merchants can participate in agentic commerce in ways that meet their business needs and objectives, including ecosystem-wide agent identity standards and mechanisms that help merchants securely take advantage of this new sales channel.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Visa on its Agentic Ready for Acceptance Ecosystem program to help merchants prepare for the next wave of commerce,” said Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer at Ant International. “Agentic commerce goes well beyond accepting a new type of payment, creating new channels of discoverability, transactions and business operations through AI agents. Our goal is to help merchants turn these opportunities into measurable growth through our full-stack AI-native capabilities across payments, account, FX, treasury and growth.”

dLocal

dLocal, a leading payments platform for emerging markets, is working with Visa to explore how agentic commerce can be securely enabled across local payment ecosystems, helping global merchants reach consumers through this emerging commerce channel.

“dLocal was built to connect global businesses with consumers across emerging markets. We see agentic commerce as an important next step in that evolution and are excited to work with Visa to help make agent-initiated payments secure, trusted and accessible across the markets we serve,” said Marcos Piccardo, Head of Global Partners & Enablement at dLocal.

Getnet

Getnet is working with Visa to advance agentic commerce across Europe and Latin America, helping prepare these markets for the growth of agentic commerce and expanding the payment tokenization and agent identity capabilities needed to accept agentic network tokens at scale.

“Agentic commerce represents the next evolution of digital commerce. At Getnet, we are committed to helping merchants unlock this opportunity by combining payments, AI and commerce capabilities into seamless, secure experiences. Our participation in Visa Agentic Ready reinforces that commitment and helps drive trusted adoption at scale,” said Juan Franco, CEO at Getnet.

Moneris

Moneris is working with Visa to help Canadian merchants prepare for agentic commerce by testing how these transactions can be recognized, accepted, and processed as agentic commerce begins to scale in the market.

“Agentic commerce will reshape how Canadians discover and purchase goods and services. Moneris is enabling Canadian businesses to participate confidently in this next evolution of commerce, and we’re excited to join Visa’s Agentic Ready program to help advance the secure, trusted capabilities that will make that possible,” said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris.

Spreedly

Spreedly is playing an important role in scaling Visa Intelligent Commerce by enabling merchants to support trusted agent-initiated payments through their existing payment stack. Its adoption of the Agentic Ready program extends our partnership and reinforces our shared commitment to helping merchants prepare for and participate in agentic commerce.

“AI agents are changing how people shop, and payments need to keep up,” said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. “Spreedly is helping bring Visa Intelligent Commerce to more merchants by making it easier to support secure AI-driven payments through their existing payment infrastructure.”

PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS (PSPs)

Payment service providers are a critical connection point between merchants and the broader payments ecosystem. Participating PSPs are helping merchants prepare their existing payment infrastructure for agentic commerce. Here’s how initial participants are approaching the opportunity:

Adyen

Adyen is working with Visa to help merchants prepare for agentic commerce through their payment infrastructure, including recognizing agent-initiated transactions, reliably accepting network tokens and integrating agentic signals into risk and fraud solutions. This work complements Adyen’s Agentic capabilities for enabling agentic commerce.

“Agentic commerce can only succeed through open collaboration across the entire ecosystem. At Adyen, we are committed to building interoperable foundations, which is why we’re working with Visa as its Agentic Ready program expands. Defining clear, actionable standards for agentic transactions is an essential step toward empowering merchants and enabling this channel to scale,” said Karan Katyal, Global Head of Agentic Commerce at Adyen.

Airwallex

Airwallex is collaborating with Visa to help global merchants participate in agentic commerce across markets and currencies, complementing its Agentic Commerce Suite capabilities spanning agentic risk modeling through payment, and working to embed Trusted Agent Protocol in each interaction.

“Agentic commerce is already reshaping how products are sold around the world, and trust is integral to its continued expansion,” said Jason Gottlieb, VP, Financial & Strategic Partnerships at Airwallex. “Our acquiring, issuing, and commerce tools such as Airi provide merchants, shoppers, and AI platforms with a secure, regulated way to make and accept agentic payments. We’re proud to partner with Visa’s Agentic Ready program to help the global ecosystem scale with confidence.”

Basis Theory

Basis Theory helps more than 300 merchants and platforms secure, control, and utilize sensitive payment data across systems and partners. Basis Theory sits at the forefront of agentic commerce innovation, serving as the agentic enablement layer for all agentic credentials.

“As AI agents change how people shop and pay, merchants need a simple, secure way to support these new experiences. We’re working with Visa to help merchants recognize trusted agent transactions and use the payment infrastructure they already have, while giving consumers control over how their credentials are used,” said James Armstead, CTO for Basis Theory.

Checkout.com

As a launch partner of Visa’s Agentic Ready program, Checkout.com is helping merchants prepare for the next era of commerce. Visa and Checkout.com are working to extend existing checkout experiences to support payments initiated by AI agents, including reliably identifying trusted agents and building in secure authentication, risk management, and payment processing.

“As AI agents reshape how purchases begin, payment infrastructure must keep pace without compromising customer consent or merchant control. Through Visa’s Agentic Ready program, we’re exploring how merchants can adapt their existing systems for agent-initiated transactions, bringing authentication, risk and payment processing together,” said Matthieu Barral, VP of Global Partnerships at Checkout.com.

Fiserv

Fiserv is leveraging Visa’s Agentic Ready and Visa Intelligent Commerce to help merchants prepare for agent-initiated transactions across the commerce and payment experience.

“Fiserv is advancing capabilities across agent discovery and checkout, tokenized payments, agent authentication, fraud management and post-purchase services. These capabilities help merchants build the infrastructure needed to support agentic commerce while maintaining trust, transparency, and control,” said Steve Mathison, Head of Payment Optimization at Fiserv.

Global Payments

In addition to its acquirer role, Global Payments is working with partners like Visa to help scale agentic commerce across its diverse merchant ecosystem, bringing together agent recognition, permissions, fraud controls and payment routing across different commerce environments and multi-national merchants.

“Agentic commerce will only scale if merchants can trust how agents identify themselves, what customers have authorized and how payments are executed,” said Cindy Turner, chief product officer at Global Payments. “Along with partners like Visa, Global Payments is committed to helping build both the infrastructure that makes agentic commerce possible and the orchestration and trust layers that will seamlessly and securely connect merchants and agents. We are creating a future that gives merchants of all sizes the flexibility to fully participate in AI-driven commerce.”

PayPal

PayPal is working with Visa to expand acceptance of Visa agentic tokens across its merchant network, helping merchants securely process tokenized payments initiated by AI agents through their existing PayPal integration.

“As consumers increasingly turn to AI agents to make purchases on their behalf, PayPal is focused on providing merchants with secure, reliable ways to accept agentic payments. We’re working with Visa to enable PayPal’s merchants to accept Visa agentic tokens seamlessly as the ecosystem builds toward agent-initiated commerce,” said Jeff Pomeroy, SVP of Payment Services, PayPal.

Stripe

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power customer revenue models, and build a more profitable business.

“Businesses should be able to sell to AI agents as easily as they sell to people. With Visa’s Agentic Ready program, we’re drawing on our work with agents and merchants to test ways to recognize agent-initiated payments, strengthen merchant controls and improve approval rates,” said Kenny Wolf, Business Lead, Core Payments at Stripe.

VGS

VGS, the leader in digital and agentic commerce infrastructure, supports the world’s most recognizable AI platforms, merchants, and fintechs. We’re working with Visa to strengthen merchant identification and domain controls, ensure tokenized credentials are secure, and scale agent identification.

“As more commerce is initiated by agents, merchants need the trust and control to participate confidently,” said Howard Xiao, Head of Partnerships at VGS. “Because we support infrastructure on both the agent and merchant sides, we’re helping tie agent activity back to the right merchant and securely use tokenized credentials as acceptance scales.”

Worldline

Building on its early leadership in agentic payments, including live transactions already processed across European markets, Worldline is partnering with Visa to help merchants navigate the shift to agent-driven commerce. The collaboration focuses on delivering the security, trust and interoperability that merchants need to adopt this new channel with confidence.

“Last summer, Worldline demonstrated that agentic payments could move from concept to production, with live end-to-end transactions across several European markets. Joining Visa’s Agentic Ready for Acceptance program is the next step: helping merchants prepare for agent-driven commerce while building the trust, security and interoperability needed for broader adoption,” said Grégoire Bourdin, Head of E-commerce at Worldline.

B2B COMMERCE PLATFORMS

Agentic commerce also creates new opportunities in B2B, where AI agents can support purchasing, invoicing and payment on behalf of businesses. Through Agentic Ready, B2B platforms and payment providers are testing how agent and business identity, payment instructions, controls and reconciliation can come together to enable trusted agentic transactions while preserving the transparency and control businesses require.

Billtrust

Building on a recently launched pilot, Billtrust is exploring how these capabilities can scale further, including reliable agent and business identification while preserving supplier controls, approved payment instructions and transaction visibility.

“With Visa we launched the first live pilot of trusted AI agents completing approved invoice payments end to end through supplier portals. Agentic Ready is how that scales responsibly across the ecosystem. Suppliers keep their acceptance policy and full visibility, and they release trapped cash faster,” said Kunal Patel, SVP of Payments at Billtrust.

HighRadius

HighRadius provides a single Agentic AI platform for the Office of the CFO, with 190+ AI agents automating Order to Cash, Accounts Payable, Financial Close and Reconciliation, and Treasury Management for 1,500+ companies. Its B2B Payments solution automates credit card processing, ACH payments, payment acceptance, and invoice reconciliation, reducing manual effort and improving cash flow.

“HighRadius’ vision has always been a world where AI agents take over transactional work traditionally done by humans,” said Vikram Gollakota, Senior Vice President, Growth Initiatives at HighRadius. “Our partnership with Visa brings this closer. We aim to eliminate manual portal logins and emailed credit cards, enabling secure, seamless B2B payments with visibility and control. This requires deep technical partnerships.”

Versapay

Versapay is working with Visa and AP-side partners to launch agentic bill pay, enabling trusted AI agents to access approved payment flows and submit Visa credentials while preserving business visibility and control.

“Agentic commerce holds immense potential to shape the future of B2B payments. Versapay’s partnership with Visa will accelerate commerce while keeping the trust and control businesses demand as a core design principle. By creating a trusted path for AI agents to pay and seamlessly reconcile Accounts Receivable, we are redefining how businesses manage their order-to-cash flow,” said Justin McCord, Head of Payments at Versapay.

ADVANCING BROADER ECOSYSTEM READINESS

Visa Acceptance Platform complements the expanded Agentic Ready program with capabilities spanning the entire payment lifecycle, including omnichannel acceptance, credential management, fraud protection, and dispute management. Together, these solutions give merchants an integrated path to enable agentic experiences, process agent-initiated transactions, and apply fraud and risk controls while building on their existing infrastructure.

Today’s expansion of Visa Agentic Ready builds on the program’s initial launch earlier this year, with 175+ issuers across 45 markets participating as they prepare for agentic commerce. The program provides financial institutions with a structured way to test and validate agent-initiated transactions using their own issued credit and debit cards.