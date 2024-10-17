Vita Student Launches Re-Bookers Campaign for 2025/26

Delhi, 17th October 2024: Vita Student, the leading provider of purpose-built student accommodation, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Re-bookers Campaign for the academic year 2025/26. The campaign is designed to reward early re-bookers with the best pricing and exclusive offers ensuring that students continue to enjoy the premium experience Vita Student is known for.

Rebooking early not only guarantees students a spot in their preferred location but also locks in the best price for the next academic year. Vita Student has shifted its approach this year by focusing on providing free rent offers instead of traditional discounts, making it clear that this is the best value offer for 2025/26 without any hidden expectations of price cuts.

The campaign introduces the KEEP IT offer, launching on Monday, 29th October, giving students a full seven days of exclusivity to rebook their current room. Students who act fast can benefit from up to three weeks of free rent – an offer available on a limited basis. After the first wave of three-week offers is claimed, students can still take advantage of two-week and one-week free rent options. In addition, students who book a 51-week stay for 2024/25 and rebook their same room will receive a half-price offer on their 52nd week.

For those looking to change their living space, the SWAP IT offer opens on Tuesday, 5th November. This allows students to choose from any un-booked rooms and enjoy up to two weeks of free rent. This offer provides flexibility while still ensuring students benefit from exclusive rebooking perks.

The campaign also reintroduces the REFER IT program, starting on 7th November for 24 hours. Current residents can refer their friends and offer them the opportunity to enjoy perks such as 0% premiums on instalment plans, £250 cashback, and first access to the best rooms. This referral initiative aims to reward existing students while growing Vita Student’s community with new residents who appreciate the same high-quality living experience.

“At Vita Student, we’re dedicated to providing the best student experience, and the Re-bookers Campaign is another step in that direction. By rebooking early, our residents secure the best value and unlock exclusive perks designed to make their stay even more comfortable and rewarding. We’re excited to continue building a vibrant community where students feel supported and valued.” – Maitry Upreti, Head of Operations at Vita Student India

All students who rebook for 2025/26 will benefit from a host of rewards, including no payments until May 2025, 0% premium on instalment plans, and weekly free laundry services. Additionally, deluxe and ultimate room re-bookers can look forward to upgrade benefits such as airport pick-up services, an upgraded bedding pack, free printing, and weekly housekeeping.

Beyond the core perks, Vita Student is adding an extra layer of excitement with an eye-catching activation at reception. All re-bookers will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win exciting prizes such as Apple headphones, an Instax Mini Camera, a luxury bundle from Aesop, and limited-edition Vita Student merchandise. This is Vita Student’s way of celebrating and rewarding its loyal community of residents.

The Re-bookers Campaign is live on the homepage of My Account, making it easy for students to access all the offers and make their bookings. The first phase kicks off on 29th October, and students are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they get the best offers available before rooms open up to the wider public.