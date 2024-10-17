Tembo Global Industries Ltd. Secures inr595 Crore PPA for 124 MW Solar Power Project with Maharashtra Government

Tembo Global Industries Ltd., a prominent player in the industrial sector, is excited to announce that it has secured its first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 124 MW solar power project with the Maharashtra state government. This landmark agreement, established with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd., marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and involves a total project cost of approximately ₹595 crores. The PPA will extend for 25 years from the date of completion and is part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0—an initiative aimed at implementing feeder-level solarization under Component C of the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project is slated for execution within the next 18 months and underscores Tembo Global’s strategic vision to diversify its portfolio and invest in renewable energy sources. The company, known for its expertise in engineering mechanics and project execution across various sectors—including oil and gas, chemicals, and construction—now takes a proactive approach to meet the growing demand for clean energy.

Mr. Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd., stated, “This agreement is a pivotal moment for Tembo Global as we embark on our journey into the renewable energy sector. We are committed to contributing to India’s sustainable development goals while providing innovative solutions that benefit both our clients and the environment. We believe that this project will not only enhance our capabilities but also set a precedent for future endeavors in the renewable energy landscape.”

As Tembo Global moves forward with the implementation of the solar power project, it aims to leverage its extensive experience in project execution to ensure timely delivery and operational excellence.