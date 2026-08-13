Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited Shareholders Approve 1:10 Share Split; Record Date Fixed for August 26, 2026

Mumbai, 13th August 2026: Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, the company operating Cordelia Cruises, today announced that its shareholders have approved the proposed sub-division of the Company’s equity shares in a 1:10 ratio through postal ballot.

Under the approved proposal, each existing equity share of the Company having a face value of ₹10 each fully paid up will be sub divided into 10 equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each fully paid up. The resolution received the requisite majority of votes cast by the Company’s shareholders. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 26, 2026 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the subdivided equity shares pursuant to the share split.

The sub-division is aimed at making the Company’s equity shares more accessible to a wider investor base, particularly retail investors, while facilitating greater participation and liquidity in the secondary market. The Company’s paid up share capital will remain unchanged at ₹723.95 Million, while the number of equity shares will increase from 7,23,94,543 shares of ₹10 each to 72,39,45,430 shares of ₹1 each fully paid up following completion of the corporate action.

The shareholder’s approval marks an important step in Waterways Leisure Tourism‘s journey as a listed company and comes at a time when Cordelia Cruises is entering its next phase of growth. The Company currently operates Empress and is expanding its fleet with the addition of Sky in October 2026 and Sun in November 2027, strengthening its capacity to serve growing demand and further develop India’s cruise tourism ecosystem.

Commenting on the shareholder’s approval, Jurgen Bailom, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, said, “The approval of the 1:10 share split marks another important milestone in Waterways Leisure Tourism‘s journey as we build a stronger and more accessible listed company. The decision reflects our commitment to making participation in our growth journey more accessible to a wider base of investors, while supporting greater liquidity and engagement in our equity. As we continue to expand Cordelia Cruises and invest in the next phase of our fleet and business, we remain focused on building a sustainable, differentiated and scalable cruise tourism platform in India. Our commitment to shareholders extends beyond the immediate corporate action and remains anchored in disciplined execution, responsible growth and the creation of enduring long-term value.”