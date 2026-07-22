Canara Bank Extends Insurance Support to Nominee of Premium Payroll Account Holder

Hyderabad, July 22: Canara Bank has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing financial security to its customers through the insurance benefits bundled with its Premium Payroll Account.

Late Mrs. Neela Bai tragically lost her life in an accident. She held a Premium Payroll Account with Canara Bank, Mozzamjahi Market Branch.

Under the insurance benefits attached to the account, the nominee, Mr. K. Lakshman Nayak, has received a Personal Accident Insurance claim of INR 40 lakh. In addition, he is also eligible to receive INR 6 lakh under the Term Life Insurance cover, taking the total financial assistance to INR 46 lakh.

On this occasion, the nominee expressed heartfelt gratitude to Canara Bank. He stated that the insurance benefit has provided significant financial support to the family during a difficult time and thanked Canara Bank for offering such value-added banking services.

