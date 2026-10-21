Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited Q2 FY27 PBT rises 41.85 percent YoY to INR 12.27 Crore; Strengthens NEAT Everyday Business Presence across India

21 October 2026: Mangalam Global Enterprise Limited (MGEL), an integrated agro-processing company with a presence in the consumer wellness segment, today announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹982.56 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹705.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹12.27 crore, as against ₹8.65 crore in Q2 FY26. The results reflect the company’s performance across its agro-processing value chain and ongoing business initiatives.

The company continues to strengthen its integrated agro-processing operations, with a focus on sourcing, processing, value addition and exports across key product categories, including castor oil, wheat and rice. Alongside its core business, MGEL is developing its consumer wellness portfolio through NEAT Everyday, with a retail presence across Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Indore.

During the period, MGEL continued to develop NEAT Everyday, its direct-to-consumer wellness brand offering products across cold-pressed Nutra & Vital oils, wellness supplements, gummies, Ayurvedic formulations and personal care. The brand’s retail presence supports consumer engagement as it participates in the evolving everyday wellness market.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated): Q2 FY27

Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹12.27 crore, up 41.85% YoY from ₹8.65 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from Operations: ₹982.56 crore, up 39.21% YoY from ₹705.80 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA: ₹23.10 crore, up 38.57% YoY from ₹16.67 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%): 2.35%, compared with 2.36% in Q2 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated): H1 FY27

Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹22.71 crore, up 32.65% YoY from ₹17.12 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from Operations: ₹1934.63 crore, up 23.67% YoY from ₹1564.34 crore in H1 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA: ₹44.28 crore, up 32.57% YoY from ₹33.40 crore in H1 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%): 2.29%, compared with 2.14% in H1 FY26.