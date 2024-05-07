Mumbai, May, 07th 2024: Yale, a renowned leader in smart home solutions and a part of ASSA ABLOY, has unveiled the much-awaited Yale Smart Indoor Camera, Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, and Yale Smart Video Doorbell at the Smart Home Expo 2024 in Mumbai’s Jio Convention Center. These next-generation smart devices have been exclusively designed with intelligent features, offering easier control, and interoperability with other Yale devices to make smart home security simpler for consumers.

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell sends homeowners detailed real-time notifications whenever there is a motion detected and a “call” once visitors press the doorbell. Accessories such as the Yale Chime can also be added to cover larger buildings or multiple floors, to ensure that the call can be heard from anywhere in their home. The Smart Video Doorbell offers a clear 1080p Full HD image, best in class 154° field of view, two-way audio talk, live viewing, and night vision for clear footage that can be viewed 24/7 in the Yale Home app. The smart doorbell can also seamlessly integrate with other Yale smart devices. For example, when the Smart Doorbell is rung, users can check who is at their door in the Yale Home app and, if safe, they can unlock their door fitted with Yale Smart Lock to let them in.

The smart camera range, including the Yale Smart Indoor Camera and Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, is easy to install, operate, and control from anywhere, anytime. These smart cameras offer convenience and advanced security at the touch of a button. The camera range has in-built AI technology, allowing users to enable human detection, customize zones, and schedule (define specific areas a customer wants the camera to cover). Both smart cameras can be connected with voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, as well as the Yale Smart Security Ecosystem. All devices can be controlled and integrated using the intuitive Yale Home app.

With Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, customers can keep an eye on their home from anywhere under the sun. The camera offers 1080 p Full HD image, best in the class 154° field of view, enhanced color night vision, motion-triggered recordings, a two-way audio talk feature, and a spotlight that can be triggered when motion is detected.

The Yale Smart Indoor Camera is an ideal device for pet owners and parents. It lets the customer check on their home when they are away. The smart indoor camera provides 1080p Full HD image, live view, motion-triggered recordings, a two-way audio talk feature, night vision, detailed notifications, and integration with leading voice assistants.