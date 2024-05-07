Mumbai, 07th May, 2024: Practus Advisors, India’s premier Performance Improvement and Business Transformation solutions providers, is helping business owners build value in their businesses by scaling and professionalising it.

Many business owners spend the better part of their lives (in some cases generations) trying to establish and grow their business. When the time comes to scaling and unlocking business’ value, they struggle to institutionalise the business and professionalise it. In virtually all cases, their personal wealth is often tied up in company balance sheets making it challenging for them to exit the business and pursue other interests.

Practus assists in institutionalizing processes and professionalising businesses to reduce dependency on owner-managers, thereby supporting scalability and maintaining operational excellence. Using data insights and technology, it implements interventions to enhance productivity and improve price to earnings multiple and cashflows for higher enterprise valuations. Better valuations, in turn, enable the owners to unlock their personal value in the business and exit the business, in a profitable and predictable manner. Promoters of a speciality chemicals business, for instance, were able to grow their revenues from ~$40m to $95m, improve EBITDA margins from 13% to 16%, raise two rounds of Private Equity and eventually list in public markets, delivering a 10x improvement in Enterprise Valuation in ~4 years.