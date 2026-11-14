Frisco, TX, November 14, 2026 — Zaivio Corp, a business software company focused on making artificial intelligence practical for entrepreneurs and small businesses, has announced an important milestone in its intellectual property strategy following the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application covering key elements of its proprietary AI-powered business technology.

The application, filed June 18, 2026, establishes an initial priority date for the disclosed inventions and represents a significant step in Zaivio’s efforts to develop a defensible intellectual property portfolio around its expanding software platform.

The announcement comes as Zaivio continues developing its integrated business technology ecosystem, including its Reputation Agent, Clarity Agent, LevelUp Agent, Zaivio Press publishing network and more than 20 purpose-built business tools.

“This is a very exciting milestone for Zaivio because it represents something much bigger than a single product or feature,” said Mike Magolnick, Founder and CEO of Zaivio. “We’ve spent an enormous amount of time building technology that connects intelligence, decisions, content, publishing and business execution. Our intellectual property strategy is about protecting the systems and processes that make those capabilities work together. We believe that foundation could become one of the company’s most important long-term assets.”

Protecting the Technology Behind Business Execution

Zaivio’s intellectual property strategy focuses on technology that goes beyond traditional AI-generated content or standalone business applications.

The company’s patent-related development addresses interconnected processes through which software can identify business needs, analyze information, determine appropriate actions, generate business assets, support publication and distribution, evaluate results and recommend subsequent steps.

These capabilities form part of Zaivio’s broader vision for software that does more than respond to questions or generate isolated outputs.

Rather than requiring business owners to manage disconnected applications, Zaivio is developing systems that connect multiple business functions into guided workflows.

The company believes this approach represents an important direction for the future of business software, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into everyday commercial activity.

Building Intellectual Property With Long-Term Strategic Value

The provisional patent filing is an initial step in Zaivio’s broader intellectual property development program.

Zaivio is evaluating additional inventions, technical implementations and potential claim areas related to automated business workflows, reputation management, digital publishing, business intelligence, adaptive recommendations and coordinated execution across software systems.

The company’s objective is to establish an intellectual property portfolio that supports its own technology development while creating potential opportunities for future commercial partnerships and licensing.

“We’re thinking well beyond what Zaivio looks like today,” Magolnick said. “The way businesses interact with software is going to change dramatically as AI becomes more capable. We believe the real opportunity is in systems that can understand what a business needs, determine what should happen next and help carry that work through to completion. That’s the direction we’re building toward, and it’s why this intellectual property work matters so much.”

The filing does not represent an issued patent or a determination that any particular claims will ultimately be granted. Zaivio intends to continue working with intellectual property counsel as it develops its patent portfolio.

A Growing Platform Built Around Real Business Results

Zaivio’s technology is already being applied across a live business software ecosystem organized around three primary business outcomes: Be Seen, Understand and Grow.

The company’s Reputation Agent helps businesses and professionals strengthen their digital presence through reputation management, publishing, media visibility and credibility-building capabilities.

Clarity Agent supports business intelligence and decision-making by helping users analyze information, identify risks and uncover opportunities.

LevelUp Agent helps entrepreneurs and business owners identify growth opportunities, establish priorities and develop practical execution plans.

These capabilities are supported by Zaivio Press, the company’s growing digital publishing network, and a broader suite of more than 20 business tools.

Together, the platform demonstrates Zaivio’s approach to combining AI, automation and business software around practical outcomes.

An Important Step in Zaivio’s Next Chapter

As Zaivio expands its products, media infrastructure and strategic relationships, the company views intellectual property development as an increasingly important part of its long-term business strategy.

The patent-pending milestone reflects Zaivio’s commitment to building proprietary technology rather than simply packaging third-party AI capabilities.

“There’s a difference between using artificial intelligence and building valuable technology around it,” Magolnick said. “We are focused on building software, systems and intellectual property that can have real commercial value for years to come. This milestone is another important step in that direction, and I’m extremely excited about what we’re building.”

Zaivio plans to continue advancing its patent strategy alongside the development of its software platform and expanding business ecosystem.