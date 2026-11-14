East Rutherford, NJ, November 14, 2026 — City Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (COSM) today announced that it is now City Orthopaedics & Spine Medicine. The practice keeps the name COSM, along with the same physicians, physician assistants, offices and phone numbers patients already know. Its website is now CityOrthoSpine.com, and the former CityOrthoSports.com address redirects automatically.

The Same Team Patients Trust –

The board-certified physicians and physician assistants who built COSM’s reputation are the same team caring for patients today. Patients keep their providers, their appointments, their insurance and their medical records, with nothing to change on their end.

Always Growing –

The new name reflects how far the practice has grown beyond sports medicine. COSM now brings orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, interventional spine care, pain management, and foot and ankle surgery together in one practice, and it will keep adding providers and services. The goal is a comprehensive, personalized plan for every patient, built around their condition, their goals and their daily life.

“Our patients come to us for much more than sports injuries, and our name should say so,” Oladapo M. Babatunde, MD, FAAOS, Medical Director, said. “We never want to stand still. We keep growing so that every patient, whether they have back pain, a joint problem, a sports injury or a foot and ankle condition, gets a complete plan from people who know them, from the first visit through recovery.”

What Patients Can Expect –

– The same trusted providers, offices and phone numbers.

– Head-to-toe musculoskeletal care: spine, joints, sports injuries, foot and ankle, and work injuries.

– Personalized plans that range from rehabilitation, injections and pain management to minimally invasive surgery when it is needed.

– A growing team that keeps adding specialists and services, so more care happens under one roof.

– Offices in East Rutherford, Paramus and West Orange.