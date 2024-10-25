Zee Studios ushers in Anjali Raina as Head of Marketing, marking a new era of strategic leadership

Zee Studios is excited to announce Anjali Raina’s ascension to Head of Marketing, a move that further strengthens the studio’s leadership. Already at the helm of Production Anjali will now be overseeing and anchoring the studio’s marketing strategies and commercials, reporting to Chief Business Officer Umesh Kumar Bansal.

With extensive experience in media and over two decades in the entertainment industry, Anjali has been a key player in shaping India’s OTT landscape. Her expertise in content creation and marketing earned her the prestigious Women Business Leader Award in 2017, presented by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Expressing her enthusiasm about her new dual role, Anjali said, “I’m thrilled to take on the marketing responsibilities at Zee Studios, a brand that’s constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. This opportunity allows me to further integrate our marketing, production, and commercial efforts, ensuring that our stories reach audiences in the most impactful ways. I look forward to continuing to work under Umesh Kumar Bansal’s inspiring leadership and driving the studio’s vision forward.”

Anjali’s expanded role is set to infuse fresh energy into Zee Studios’ marketing efforts, aligning creativity with strategy to enhance the studio’s global presence and audience engagement.