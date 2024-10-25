Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor as Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs

Mumbai, October 25, 2024: Essar Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Manu Kapoor as its Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs.

Manu brings over three decades of specialised experience working with corporations, governments, public sector agencies, and industry groups. He is an established leader with a successful career of managing corporation’s reputation and brands across Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, CIS, Eastern Europe, Baltics & Asia. He carries an in-depth knowledge of geo-political landscape across the globe.