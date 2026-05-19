Zion Mango Festival 2026 Celebrates the Flavours of Summer at Club Zion Gurugram

This summer, Club Zion Gurugram invites guests to indulge in the richness of the king of fruits with the launch of the much-awaited Zion Mango Festival 2026, taking place from 20th May to 31st May 2026 at the Coffee Shop & Restaurant.

The specially curated festival features an exciting range of mango-inspired desserts and beverages designed to celebrate the sweetness, freshness, and vibrant flavours of the season. Guests can enjoy an exclusive culinary experience featuring signature delicacies such as Mango Cheese Cake, Mango Pastry, Mango Shrikhand, Mango Chena Payesh, Mango Sago & Coconut Pudding (Sugar Free), Mango Ice Cream, Fresh Mango Lassi, and Fresh Mango Milk Shake.

The festival menu has been curated under the leadership of Chef Jaipal Singh, Executive Sous Chef at Club Zion Gurugram, who is known for his expertise in innovative culinary concepts and seasonal dining experiences.

Speaking about the festival, Chef Jaipal Singh, Executive Sous Chef at Club Zion Gurugram, said, “Mangoes are one of the most loved fruits of the season, and through this festival we wanted to create a memorable culinary experience that captures the freshness, sweetness, and joy of summer. Our menu has been thoughtfully designed to offer guests both traditional favourites and refreshing modern creations.”

The festival aims to bring together families, food enthusiasts, and dessert lovers in a warm and vibrant dining atmosphere while celebrating India’s favourite summer fruit through handcrafted recipes and artistic presentations.

With visually appealing creations and refreshing seasonal offerings, the Zion Mango Festival 2026 promises to be one of Gurugram’s most exciting summer food celebrations.

Guests can visit Club Zion Gurugram during the festival period to enjoy the specially curated mango menu.