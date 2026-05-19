CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow at 12:30 PM

Bhubaneswar, May 19 (BNP): The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the much-awaited Class 12 (+2) examination results on May 20 at 12:30 PM, bringing anticipation and excitement for over 4.1 lakh students across the state.

Students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams who appeared for the annual Higher Secondary examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites after the formal declaration. The examinations were conducted in offline mode between February 18 and March 21, 2026, at centres across Odisha.

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Students can check their results by entering their roll number and registration number on the official CHSE portals. Along with the results, the Council is also expected to release key examination statistics, including overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise results and topper details.

The result announcement is considered a crucial milestone for students as it plays a key role in shaping their higher education and career opportunities. To support academic improvement, CHSE has continued its provision for improvement examinations, allowing students dissatisfied with their scores to reappear and enhance their performance.

Educational institutions and parents across the state are eagerly awaiting the declaration, which marks an important transition for students planning admissions to colleges, universities and professional courses.

Students have been advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official CHSE website for updates regarding result access and related notifications.