PM Modi receives Sweden’s ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star’ in recognition of India–Sweden ties

May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ by Sweden, recognising his leadership and contribution to strengthening India–Sweden relations.

When India rises, the world recognises. Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with the prestigious ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross’ by Sweden.

This distinguished honour reflects his visionary… pic.twitter.com/VMM3nInBD7 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 18, 2026

The prestigious honour reflects the growing global engagement of India and highlights the expanding partnership between the two countries across key areas of cooperation.

The award was presented as part of an official ceremony, underscoring the warmth and goodwill in bilateral ties. It also symbolises the deepening friendship between India and Sweden, built on shared interests in innovation, sustainable development, and global cooperation.

The recognition marks another milestone in India’s diplomatic outreach and is being seen as a moment of pride, further reinforcing India’s rising international stature and its strong partnerships with leading global economies.