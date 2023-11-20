33,000+ from 18 countries participate in Unstop’s World Cup Campaign as the top 6 advance to the final

New Delhi, 20th November 2023: Unstop, the community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, announced the finalists of its ‘World’s Biggest Cricket Quiz Festival’.

● The quiz saw a total of 33,000+ participants hailing from 18 countries, primarily India, the United States, and Bangladesh, vying for the prize pool of INR 4,00,000.

● Unstop conducted 45 daily quizzes throughout the tournament, with 6 questions for every player to ace.

● The grand finale of the Unstop World Cup Cricket Quiz Festival was conducted on 18th November, a day prior to the finale of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

● The top 6 are Tushar Kanda from NIT Karnataka, Surathkal; Madhav Kedia; Pradhyumna R from PES University, Bengaluru; Preetham Upadhyay from Barclays; Abhishikth Boda from IIIT, Sri City; and Saswata Panigrahi, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

● The winner of the Grand Finale was crowned the World Cricket Quiz Champion and took home a prize money of INR 1,00,000, while the runner-ups received INR 50,000 and INR 30,000 each. There are cash prizes for all other finalists along with Amazon Vouchers and a subscription to OTT Play for the top 100 players. All participants receive a subscription to Unstop Pro.

The finale saw Arun Lal, ex Indian cricketer and commentator, and Sresth Shah, Editor, and journalist at ESPNcricinfo, as celebrity guest quiz masters posing questions to the finalists.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop said, “Cricket is one game that brings together millions and we’ve been cheering for #Unstoppable Team India since day 1. This quiz was indeed a wonderful experience of giving our community of young talent a digital playground to showcase their best shots!” Alekhya Chakrabarty, VP, of Marketing & Growth of Unstop added, “We felt it is natural to combine quizzing with the cricket world cup to come up with this competition for our community. The quiz saw stellar participation and I’m glad all participants could connect with their inner fan through it. Super excited for both the finals on 18th & 19th November.” Reflecting on the experience, one of the finalists, Preetham Upadhyay said, “I used to look forward to the Unstop Cricket quiz at 6 PM, as much as the actual matches at 2 PM, and this had become a daily ritual over the last month all through the world cup. It was overall a fun and challenging experience as questions and scoring evolved through the festival.”

Tune in to watch the finale on www.unstop.com and their Youtube channel Unstop_World. An exciting day when they played the final innings with the top 6 and announced the winners to present them with their much-deserved rewards!