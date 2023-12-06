America in Turmoil: Essays on Politics, the Economy, Society, and the Future

Washington, DC, December 06, 2023 — Prominent antitrust lawyer and co-founder of The Chesapeake Observer, John DeQ. Briggs has done the seemingly impossible: he has authored a book that has the potential to unite the US political right and left on many of the issues facing us today.

What Mark Halperin is calling “required reading for policymakers on both sides of the political divide,” John’s debut book, “America in Turmoil,” is a collection of thought-provoking essays delving into events from 2019 – 2023 that have divided us. From the murder of George Floyd and the rise of Black Lives Matter to the aftermath of the 2022 election and beyond, Briggs offers a pragmatic examination with a focus on practical solutions rather than partisanship.

Addressing such topics as taxation, immigration, abortion, cancel culture, education, and Afghanistan, “America in Turmoil” challenges readers from all sides of the political spectrum to think critically about the nation’s most pressing challenges.

His assessments, along with very readable digressions into economics, education, law and policy, books, movies, streaming programs, and more offer a nuanced view rooted in his New England Republican background.

Praise for the book has come from both sides of the aisle:

“A wonderfully readable collection of trenchant essays addressing our society’s challenges and offering non-partisan solutions.” – William F Weld (R) Governor of Massachusetts 1991 – 1997, and author of Mackerel by Moonlight, Big Ugly, and Stillwater

“Refreshingly sensible and original, John Briggs focuses on fixing problems, not fixing blame.” – Bill Richardson (D), Governor of New Mexico 2003 – 2011

“A dispatch from a more civilized discourse … Briggs’ intellectual integrity, reliance on data, and refusal to rely on received wisdom sets his columns apart, and his insightful, engaging prose clarifies complex ideas without simplifying them.” – BookLife by Publisher’s Weekly