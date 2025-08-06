Amity University Haryana commenced Deeksharambh for Class of 2025 with a Grand Welcome for New Students

Gurugram, August 6, 2025: Amity University Haryana (AUH), one of India’s premier private universities, inaugurated Deeksharambh 2025, its annual Orientation and Student Induction Programme, with great enthusiasm and spirit. Themed “Innovate, Empower, Sustain: Towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” the event marked the beginning of a transformational journey for hundreds of newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Part of the esteemed Amity Education Group, AUH has recently gained international recognition, securing the 60th global position in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025 under SDG 15 – Life on Land, and ranking 17th in India. It is also proud to be India’s only and Asia’s second university to receive the prestigious LEED (USA) Platinum Certification, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices and green innovation.

The orientation programme, developed under the SAGE framework (Socializing, Associating, Governing, and Experiencing), commenced with a Vedic Hawan and ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing a spiritually enriching and culturally rooted welcome for students, parents, and faculty.

Inspiring Leadership and Messages of Purpose

University leaders addressed the students with words of encouragement, vision, and purpose.

Chief Guest Shri Shyam Saran, IFS (Retd), Former Foreign Secretary of India, delivered a highly impactful address, urging students to seek wisdom over information, and to become ethical leaders in a complex, interconnected world. He emphasized the importance of cultural empathy, credibility, and integrity, stating: “What empowers an individual, empowers a nation”, he said.

Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Hon’ble Founder President of the Amity Education Group, delivered a deeply inspirational video message reflecting his founding vision of Amity. He shared that for him, success has always meant empowering India’s youth; intellectually, emotionally, and ethically. “Ninety percent of those who have passion, determination, and the will to succeed rarely ever fail”, affirmed Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Hon’ble Chancellor of AUH, delivered a visionary address, calling on students to lead with character, compassion, and purpose; qualities he defined as the true essence of an Amity student. He encouraged them to push beyond limitations, stay rooted in heritage and values, and to focus not only on personal achievement but on making meaningful contributions to society. “Never forget where you come from,” he reminded, the freshers, acknowledging the role of families, mentors, and communities in shaping one’s journey.

Prof. (Dr.) P.B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, emphasized the need for students to maintain a balance between academic rigor and personal growth. “Think beyond excellence. Commit to the pursuit of truth and sustainability; this is the need of the hour,” he said. He highlighted AUH’s vision of holistic education, one that seamlessly blends innovation, ethics, and social responsibility.

Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor, encouraged students to cultivate a growth mindset, embrace adversity, and treat effort as the key to mastery. “Train your brain to embrace challenges and persist through setbacks. Let the success of others inspire you,” he advised. He called on students to move beyond the fear of failure, viewing every obstacle as an opportunity for learning and transformation. His message emphasized resilience, reflection, and the value of continuous personal development in a dynamic world.

A Memorable First Day on Campus

The inaugural day of Deeksharambh concluded with interactive ice-breaking sessions and ‘My First Day@Amity’; a guided campus tour introducing students to AUH’s academic resources, research centres, and recreational facilities. The activities fostered early bonds among peers and familiarized students with their new home.

The four-day Deeksharabh program includes motivational lectures on Holistic Wellness, Panel Discussion by Industry Expert on Passion to Purpose: Transform and lead the Path of Success and Ideation to Execution: The Path to Entrepreneurial Success. This is in addition to orientation to university academic and administrative regulations and code of conduct for campus life.

About Amity University Haryana (AUH):

Spread across a lush 110-acre campus in Gurugram, AUH is a research-led university offering UGC-recognised undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in diverse disciplines, including Science, Engineering, Management, Liberal Arts, Law, Psychology, Media, Design, and Medical & Allied Health Sciences. With over 350 distinguished faculty and 20 interdisciplinary research centres, the university is deeply committed to academic excellence, innovation, and nation-building.