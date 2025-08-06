YuviPep Officially Launches Ulhas YuviPep Basketball Academy (UYBA) and App to Shape India’s Next Generation of Global Basketball Talent

Bengaluru/ Delhi, August 6, 2025

Bengaluru witnessed a milestone for Indian basketball today as YuviPep, a new-age education company transforming over 100,000 student innovators across 100+ schools, officially launched the Ulhas YuviPep Basketball Academy (UYBA) and its athlete development app.

Led by Ulhas KS, the first Indian to play professionally in Europe and to captain a UK university basketball team, UYBA aims to raise Indian basketball to international standards, starting from the school level. Its bold vision: help India compete on the global stage, with an eye on the 2036 Olympic Games.

A Vision That Starts in Schools

UYBA’s mission is to turn school basketball from a hobby into a serious, structured pathway to professional success. Through position-specific coaching, sports science-backed training, mental conditioning, and international exposure, the academy provides student-athletes with the kind of preparation rarely available at the grassroots level.

Already partnered with:

BS International School (Electronic City)

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Bangalore East (Gunjur)

BGS International Residential School (Kengeri)

UYBA is building elite training hubs equipped to match NBA and Euro League methodologies.

The UYBA App – Taking Indian Basketball Global

This digital tool supports students, parents, and schools in navigating long-term athlete development.

Register for NBA & EuroLeague-level on-campus training near you

Join global exposure camps in Serbia and the USA

Book 1-on-1 mentorship sessions with Ulhas KS

Get real-time updates on programs and events

Access pathways to university and pro-level basketball

Global Exposure

The Serbia Connection

Through our official partnership with Sportstars and the Milan Gurović Academy, UYBA’s Serbia International Camps will offer Indian players elite training under Olympian and EuroLeague legend Milan Gurović. Athletes will develop global-level skill and mindset in one of the world’s top basketball ecosystems.

The USA Connection

UYBA is proud to partner with Stockton University and Spire Academy (USA), opening direct pathways for Indian players to access world-class training, student-athlete opportunities, and academic-athletic balance in the United States. This tie-up brings Indian basketball talent to the global stage like never before.

Official Physio Partner

Arunalaya by Dr. Chakshu, India’s leading physiotherapy center, is the official physiotherapy partner of UYBA across India, committed to safeguarding our players’ health and elevating their performance to the next level.

“India has the talent. What we lack is structured opportunity. UYBA is my response to that gap. We’re not building hype, we’re building athletes.”

— Ulhas KS, Co-Founder, UYBA