Author Dr. David Sanchez’s New Audiobook Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence

Huntington Park, CA, June 10, 2024 — Dr. David Sanchez, who started groups like the Chicano Moratoriums and the Brown Berets for Civil Rights and holds a Ph.D. and taught Mexican American Studies for fifteen years, has completed his new audiobook, “Chicano Universe Advanced Intelligence”: a transformative manual for expanding consciousness and preparing minds for the challenges and opportunities of the space age.

“Eloquently, this book is a manual to advance thoughts and prepare minds as we enter into the space age,” shares Dr. Sanchez. “‘Chicano Universe Advance Intelligence’ was written to focus on higher communication. This also incorporates the new thinking with cosmic intelligence. This publication may be the most advanced material in the world today.”