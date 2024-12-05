Becker Education Expands India Operations, Appoints Sonia Mishra as Country Director

New Delhi, 5th December 2024: Becker, a global leader in professional exam preparation for accounting and finance, has announced its plans to deepen its presence in the Indian market. To spearhead this expansion, Becker has appointed Sonia Mishra as the India Country Director. With her extensive experience in education technology and workforce upskilling, Sonia will lead Becker’s efforts to empower Indian students and professionals with high-quality training solutions.

Becker’s initiatives align with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) emphasis on skill development and professional readiness. By empowering Indian professionals with internationally recognized credentials, Becker aims to contribute to India’s goal of becoming a global hub for skilled talent.

Speaking on her vision for India, Sonia Mishra, India Country Director, said, “India stands at a pivotal moment in its journey to becoming a global talent hub for accounting and finance. With a young and ambitious workforce, the potential for growth is immense. At Becker, we aim to bridge skill gaps, foster global mobility, and empower Indian students and professionals with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex global financial landscape. Our focus will be on delivering world-class training aligned with global standards, enabling individuals and organizations to stay ahead in a competitive market.”

Meeting India’s Growing Demand for Global Credentials India has emerged as a strategic market for global accounting and finance professionals. The surge in demand for skilled professionals—driven by India’s economic growth, global integration, and the rise of GCCs—makes it a critical destination for Becker’s expertise. In India, certifications like US CPA and CMA are increasingly being seen as gateways to international careers.

Becker’s primary offerings in India will include its flagship US CPA and CMA programs that equip professionals with the expertise to meet international accounting standards. It also plans to launch Enrolled Agent (EA) program, designed to enhance expertise in US tax law, addressing a growing demand in India’s tax advisory sector.

Sonia Mishra brings over 20 years of leadership experience in education technology and workforce learning. Under her leadership, Becker aims to foster a more collaborative environment with educational institutions and corporates to align skill development and training with finance and accounting industry needs.It will deliver globally recognized training while adapting to the unique requirements of the Indian market and supporting Indian businesses in their learning and development goals.