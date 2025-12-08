Birla Open Minds Danapur Bags 1st Prize in Product Design

What began as a simple classroom idea turned into an inspiring achievement for the students of Birla Open Minds International School, Danapur, who secured the 1st Prize in Product Design for developing an Electronic Toothbrush with new-generation features at the event held at Patliputra Exotica.

According to the students, the idea grew from a discussion on how everyday objects could be made smarter and more convenient. They spent weeks sketching prototypes, testing small mechanisms, and debating which features would genuinely help users rather than just look impressive. Their final model included carefully planned functionalities that combined hygiene, efficiency, and user comfort.

Their teachers guided them throughout the process, helping them refine their ideas and pay attention to practical aspects such as safety, structure, and usability.

Speaking about the achievement, Principal Mr Paljinder Pal Singh said, “This project is a reminder that when students are given the space to explore, question, and experiment, they can build solutions that are both meaningful and relevant. I am proud of the sincerity and curiosity they brought to this task. Their work shows that innovation begins with observation and a willingness to improve everyday life.”

