Crack Academy partners with Abhimanu IAS to train aspirants for Punjab Civil Services in 9 cities

Crack Academy, India’s pioneering ed-tech platform specializing in government and competitive exam preparation, announced the launch of its Punjab Civil Services (PCS) training program at its Patiala, Ludhiana, Patran, Moga, Sangrur, Tarn Taran Sahib, Mukerian, Ambala and Bhatinda centers. This initiative will be jointly conducted by Crack Academy and Abhimanu IAS, a renowned name in the state for PCS preparation.

Known for its innovative teaching methods and student-centric approach, Crack Academy has helped thousands of aspirants achieve their dreams. The academy offers a range of comprehensive programs, leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert faculty to prepare students for various state and national-level examinations. Combining Crack Academy’s advanced resources with Abhimanu IAS’s extensive expertise, the program promises comprehensive and result-oriented coaching for PCS aspirants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Neeraj Kansal, Founder and CEO, Crack Academy, said, “Our partnership with Abhimanu IAS to train aspirants for Punjab Civil Services underscores our commitment to empowering students in their journey toward achieving their goals. We look forward to providing the best-in-class coaching experience, leveraging the strengths of both institutions. Punjab being ideal for this initiative, we are confident that this program will create a new benchmark in PCS exam preparation.”

Crack Academy’s PCS Preparation Course offers a comprehensive dual-mode learning experience, combining both offline and online classroom programmes for flexible and effective learning. The academy offers students personalized mentorship support throughout their preparation, including regular doubt-solving sessions and progress assessments. With over 300 hours of classroom teaching, the academy follows a strategic approach through targeted test series, answer writing practice and specialized interview guidance. The strategy is developed through the combined expertise of Crack Academy and Abhimanu IAS, to provide a well-rounded, structured strategy for cracking the exam.

With a track record of producing toppers in various competitive exams, Crack Academy has consistently delivered outstanding results since its inception. Its focus on personalized mentoring, real-time analytics, and adaptive learning has earned it accolades in the education sector.