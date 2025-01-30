Cosmo First Marks New Expansion with Bhoomi Pujan in Bidkin Industrial Area

Mumbai, January 30th, 2025: Cosmo First, a leading global manufacturer of specialty films for packaging, labelling, lamination, and more, conducted a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Auric City, Bidkin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad) district in Maharashtra. This groundbreaking ceremony is part of Cosmo First’s expansion plan marking a significant development that reinforces the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

The ceremony, held at Plot No. 3, Sector 25, Auric City, Bidkin, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, was graced by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, M.r Pankaj Podda,r and the Cosmo First Leadership team, underlining the importance of this strategic expansion for the manufacturing company.

The strategic location was chosen for its promising industrial infrastructure and potential for future development. The Bidkin Industrial Area (BID) is a transformative project in India’s journey to become a global manufacturing powerhouse. This expansion in Bidkin represents a crucial step in Cosmo First’s growth trajectory facility is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and create value for all stakeholders.

Marking this milestone and the company’s expansion, Mr Pankaj Poddar, said, “This Bhoomi Pujan reflects the growth of our company and the potential of this industrial area. By establishing our presence in Auric City, Bidkin, we are not just expanding our operational footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to Maharashtra’s industrial development. This new facility represents our vision for the future and our dedication to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders while contributing to the local economy through employment generation and community development.”

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony included traditional rituals and prayers, symbolising an auspicious beginning for this new venture. It featured the ceremonial ground-breaking and holy Puja, marking the formal commencement of the site development.