Dharav High School Unveils IGNITE, One of the Largest School-Based Sports Complexes in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 14: Dharav High School, Gurugram, has unveiled IGNITE, its new 30,000+ sq. ft. indoor sports complex, designed to make high-quality sporting opportunities a year-round part of school life. As one of the largest school-based sports complexes in Gurugram, IGNITE brings together an extensive mix of sports and skill-based activities, including Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Pickleball, Padel and Gymnastics, alongside Chess, Carrom, Snooker and Pool, within a single, climate-controlled environment. The launch celebrates the spirit of patriotism ahead of Independence Day, reflecting the belief that sport instils a strong sense of pride in the country.

With IGNITE, Dharav High School is creating an environment where sport is not treated simply as an extracurricular activity, but as an important part of a child’s overall development. It is built around the core values of Urja, Anushasan and Utkarsh, bringing energy, discipline and a spirit of excellence to the sporting experience. This complements Dharav High School’s philosophy of “Rooted in Sanskaar, Ready for the World,” creating an environment where students can build character, discover their potential and pursue excellence both on and off the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson, Dharav High School, Gurugram, said: “IGNITE represents our belief that the right space can open up new possibilities for every child. We want our students to discover what they love, challenge themselves and experience the pride that comes with giving their best. As we celebrate the spirit of our nation, it is especially meaningful to invest in the young minds who will shape its future.”

For schools in urban environments such as Delhi-NCR, maintaining consistent access to outdoor sport can be affected by extreme heat, monsoon conditions and periods of poor air quality. IGNITE has been designed to provide students with a controlled, weather-independent environment where they can remain active, practice regularly and explore different sporting disciplines throughout the year.

Dr. Aditi Misra, Director, Dharav High School, Gurugram, said: “Sport teaches children some of life’s most important lessons, including discipline, teamwork, confidence and the courage to keep trying. IGNITE gives our students the opportunity to learn these lessons through experience, while enjoying the sport they choose and striving to become better every day.”

IGNITE has been conceived as a multi-disciplinary sporting environment rather than a conventional school playground. By bringing racquet sports, team sports, gymnastics and indoor recreational activities together, the facility gives students the freedom to experiment with different disciplines, develop skills progressively and, where they choose, pursue greater levels of sporting proficiency. Beyond physical fitness, the school sees sport as a practical avenue for developing confidence, teamwork, discipline and a willingness to learn from both success and setbacks. The school’s campus has a maximum planned student capacity of 2,800+.

With the launch of IGNITE, Dharav High School, Gurugram, further strengthens its commitment to holistic, future-ready education, creating meaningful opportunities for students to grow across academics, sport, wellbeing and life skills.