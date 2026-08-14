Performance Meets Elegance: Prestige Introduces the All-New Valora Stainless Steel Gas Stove Range

Hyderabad, Aug14: TTK Prestige, India’s kitchen appliances and cookware brand, has announced the launch of its all-new Valora Stainless Steel Gas Stove Range, thoughtfully designed to combine premium aesthetics, reliable performance, and everyday convenience for modern Indian kitchens. Crafted for consumers who seek a perfect balance of style, durability, and functionality, the new range enhances the everyday cooking experience while complementing contemporary kitchen spaces.

Designed with an elegant 1.5mm heavy-gauge stainless steel body with a premium mirror finish, the Valora range offers a sophisticated aesthetic while being built for everyday durability and long-lasting performance.

Adding to its premium appeal are designer forged brass burners, thoughtfully designed to bring elegance to the kitchen while delivering reliable cooking performance. The burners are complemented by an integrated wind shield that protects the flame from wind, helping ensure a steady cooking experience.

The Valora range features widely spaced burners to accommodate multiple vessels, offering greater convenience when preparing multiple dishes simultaneously and making everyday cooking more efficient.

Available in 3-burner and 4-burner variants, the range is designed to cater to different household sizes and cooking needs.

The Valora range also features a removable spill tray at the bottom for easy cleaning.

Reinforcing Prestige’s commitment to quality and reliability, the Valora range comes with a 10-year warranty on the stainless steel body and a 5-year warranty on burners and valves, offering consumers long-term peace of mind.

The Prestige Valora 3 Burner Gas Stove is available at an MRP of ₹13,325, while the Prestige Valora 4 Burner Gas Stove is priced at an MRP of ₹15,995.

With the launch of the Valora Stainless Steel Gas Stove Range, TTK Prestige continues to strengthen its portfolio of thoughtfully designed kitchen solutions that seamlessly blend elegant design, dependable performance, and everyday convenience. Built for modern Indian homes, the Valora range reflects Prestige’s commitment to delivering innovative products that make cooking smarter, more efficient, and enjoyable.