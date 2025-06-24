DPS Hinjawadi Hosts Week-Long Yoga Celebration on the occasion of International Day of Yoga , Concludes 15,251 Surya Namaskars

Pune, June 24th 2025: Delhi Public School, Hinjawadi, celebrated International Day of Yoga with a special week-long Yoga initiative, highlighting the profound benefits of yoga for the body, mind, and spirit. The event featured dynamic yoga sessions led by esteemed yoga expert Dr. Sanyogita Nimbalkar, a homeopath and Ministry of AYUSH–certified Consulting Yoga Therapist. Additionally, the week-long event was aimed at achieving an ambitious goal of 15,251 Surya Namaskars, promoting mental focus, and honouring the Sun as the source of life and energy.

With over 16 years of experience, Dr. Sanyogita Nimbalkar blends yogic science with medical understanding, specialising in Hatha, Power, Antenatal Yoga, Pilates, Pranayama, and Meditation. As head of Yog Upchar under The Yog Circle, she emphasises the connection between body, mind, and spirit, guiding students towards holistic well‑being and discipline.

Under her expert guidance and support, 666 participants, including students, staff, parents, and members of the school community, came together to make the session successful. All students from Nursery to Grade 7 participated in sessions designed for their age and ability. The main highlight was the Surya Kumbh session, where students from Grades 5 to 7 joined staff, parents, and other participants for a collective Surya Namaskar practice.

Dr. Jaya Parekh, Principal, DPS Hinjawadi, said, “Yoga is a beautiful way to nurture discipline, mindfulness, and strength in our students. This initiative encourages them to embrace a wellness-first mindset that will benefit their overall growth and well-being.”

The event aimed to achieve an ambitious goal of 15,251 Surya Namaskars, a symbolic endeavour that reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing a ‘Success Mindset’. The initiative invites contributions from the wider community, making it a collaborative celebration of health, discipline, and spirituality. Further, on 21st June, the main session lasted approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, serving as a powerful reminder of yoga’s role in cultivating resilience and a balanced outlook for students and the DPS Hinjawadi family.