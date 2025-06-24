From Hostels to Homes: goSTOPS Enters The Co-Living Market with goLIVE

24th June 2025: Youth hospitality brand goSTOPS has launched goLIVE, a new long-stay accommodation model designed for young professionals, students, and digital nomads who need affordable, community-first housing for flexible durations. Positioned between traditional PGs and short-stay hotels, goLIVE offers deposit-free, commitment-free monthly stays across properties in Bangalore, Gurugram, and Delhi.

The move comes as goSTOPS expands its presence beyond travel into the fast-growing co-living segment, addressing the needs of a highly mobile generation that values social living, ease of access, and freedom from long-term rental contracts.

goLIVE is built around two common yet underserved use cases. First, individuals relocating to a new city for work or education without a place to stay. In Bangalore alone, an estimated 2 lakh people aged 20–30 move each year, and roughly 15,000 of them seek budget-conscious, socially connected living options. Second, professionals commuting from nearby towns like Mysore, Tumkur, and Hosur, who need weekday accommodations to avoid long daily travel. With over 1.5 lakh people commuting into Bangalore daily, goSTOPS projects around 750 regular users from this segment alone.

According to Pankaj Parwanda, Co-Founder of goSTOPS, “Young people don’t want to be locked into long leases or isolated in traditional PGs. They want flexibility, comfort, and a sense of belonging. goLIVE is designed for that in-between phase whether you’re settling into a new city or commuting for work, while giving you the vibrancy and connection of a community.”

The launch follows goSTOPS’ ₹35 crore Series A round raised in March 2025, led by Blume Ventures, with participation from 1Crowd, Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures. The capital is earmarked for scaling operations to 10,000 beds across 100 locations in the next 24 months, strengthening goSTOPS’ tech stack, and deepening its focus on design-first, community-led spaces.

The company currently operates over 30 properties and 2,500+ beds, and says it is witnessing growing demand for medium-term stays. In 2024 alone, goSTOPS hosted over 400 long-term guests, with Bengaluru and Gurugram averaging 25+ day stays. Some travellers remained for as long as seven months, using hostels as flexible basecamps for work and city life.

With expansion plans into four more cities within the next two years, goLIVE is positioned to serve India’s increasingly mobile, digital-native population, providing a living model that’s affordable, accessible, and aligned with the fluid lifestyle of Gen Z and millennial urban dwellers.