ContentGrow Debuts B2B Content Engine Built for AI Search Era

Seattle, WA, June 24, 2025 — ContentGrow, the managed talent network for publishers and brands, today announced the launch of its B2B Content Engine, a fully managed content service starting at $2,000 per month. The service addresses how AI-powered search tools reshape how prospects discover and evaluate B2B solutions.

The new offering delivers 30+ monthly content assets including long-form articles, expert interviews, LinkedIn content, and newsletters—all strategically optimized to increase brand visibility in AI search results from tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

Market Disruption in Traditional Agency Pricing

Traditional B2B content marketing agencies typically charge $7,000-$14,000 monthly for comprehensive services. ContentGrow’s pricing represents a 70-85% cost reduction while delivering higher content volume and AI search optimization that most agencies don’t address.

“We’re seeing two massive trends converge,” said Enricko Lukman, CEO of ContentGrow. “Global talent access has reached a tipping point where we can deliver US-grade content quality at unprecedented value, while AI search tools are making consistent content publication absolutely critical for brand visibility.”

AI Search Optimization as Competitive Advantage

The service addresses a growing concern among B2B marketers: as AI search tools gain adoption, brands with limited content presence struggle to appear in AI-generated recommendations. ContentGrow’s content engine ensures clients maintain the consistent, high-quality publication necessary for AI systems to reference and recommend their brands.

“Your content becomes training data for how AI models understand your industry,” Lukman explained. “Every month without strategic content publication is another month competitors gain AI search advantage.”

ContentGrow’s B2B Content Engine includes:

3 short articles weekly

2 long-form thought leadership pieces monthly

1 expert interview article monthly

Repurposed LinkedIn content and newsletters

Cross-channel distribution strategy

Performance analytics and KPI tracking

Complete onboarding within one week

The service leverages ContentGrow’s US and Indonesia-based operations, combining veteran journalists and marketers with AI-enhanced workflows to achieve the cost-efficiency traditional agencies cannot match.

Building on Decade of B2B Content Expertise

Since launching in 2019, ContentGrow has connected global publishers and brands with freelance journalists and writers. The company’s broader operations under the C2 Media banner have served more than 280 tech companies over the past decade, building deep expertise in B2B content strategy.

The new B2B Content Engine targets CMOs, Marketing Directors, and Heads of Communications at mid-to-large B2B companies, with initial focus on Singapore, UAE, United States, Australia, and UK markets.

ContentGrow’s B2B Content Engine launches at $2,000 monthly or $20,000 annually. The company plans to onboard a maximum of two new clients per region monthly to maintain service quality.