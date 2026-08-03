Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society Celebrates 26th Annual Day at University of Hyderabad

“Math Meets Movement”, an innovative dance presentation performed by Ms. P. B. Vaishnavi, Assistant Professor of Dance, GITAM, Hyderabad, and her team

Hyderabad, Aug 3: The Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS), a Hyderabad based 26 years old a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering scientific inquiry and recognising young talent at school, college, and university levels which is now has become a national platform for promoting curiosity, innovation, and excellence in science celebrated its 26th Annual Day on Saturday at the School of Life Sciences Auditorium, University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, stated Dr. K. Ratna, Secretary, Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) in a press note issued in the city today.

The programme was graced by Prof. J. Anuradha, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest. A distinguished Kuchipudi exponent, scholar and educator, she has made significant contributions to dance education and research while leading one of India’s premier universities.

Established in 2001 in memory of Dr. K. V. Rao, a distinguished scientist of the Geological Survey of India and a passionate advocate of multidisciplinary research, KVRSS has spent the last 26 years nurturing scientific temper and promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among students ranging from school children to young researchers below the age of 30.

One of the highlights of this year’s programme was “Math Meets Movement”, an innovative dance presentation by Ms. P. B. Vaishnavi, Assistant Professor of Dance, GITAM, Hyderabad, and her team. The performance was creatively demonstrated the relationship between mathematics and movement, illustrating how art can become a powerful medium for communicating scientific concepts.

Annual Awards

The Society presented awards to outstanding students for achievements during the academic year 2025–26.

The 26th Annual Research Awards recognised exceptional research in the fundamental sciences by students below the age of 30. This year, 12 awards—three each in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics—were presented. The awards attracted 167 applications from more than 100 institutions across several states.

The 15th SPARK Innovation Awards, designed to encourage scientific innovation among school students, received over 200 project entries. Forty projects were shortlisted for the finals held in Hyderabad, and eight awards—two each in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics—were presented.

The 6th SMART (Science Meets ART) Awards celebrate creativity at the intersection of science and art. This year’s challenge invited students to design board games based on scientific or mathematical concepts to make learning interactive and enjoyable. More than 250 entries were received, from which three winners were honoured.

Apart from these flagship programmes, KVRSS’s Science Innovation Centre and Mobile Science Lab, launched during 2021–22, have together reached over 23,000 students in just four years by taking hands-on science education directly into schools.