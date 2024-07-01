Hyderabad, 1 July, 2024: FORE School of Management concluded the Batch of 2022-24 placement process. The placements were diversified in terms of job profiles and industry with the leading brands across sectors. The Highest Salary Offered is 70 LPA . The average and median Salary offered this year is close to Rs.16.01 Lacs per annum and Rs 15 Lacs per annum respectively.

Along with the highest salary package, FORE has diversified recruiters from various sectors including Automobiles, Banking, E-Commerce, Energy, MR&Consulting, Fintech, FMCG, FMCD, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media, Hospitality, Retail & Pharma etc. with companies such as Balmer Lawrie UAE LLC ,Asian Paints ,Deloitte USI,ICICI Bank,ITC, VIP industries,Wipro Limited, DBS Bank,Accenture,Arcesium,Maruti Suzuki India Limited,Adani Group,Bharti Airtel,TATA Motors,HCL Technologies,CEAT Limited,Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd.,IDBI Bank ,NESTLE, AXIS Bank,Cognizant and Hyundai Motor India Ltd etc.have hired students from the Batch 2022-24.

With established success and a higher placement rate FORE School of Management’s position as a top business school in India, emphasized its dedication to educational excellence and strong industry partnerships.

Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, expressed his delight at the achievements of the 2024 batch, stating, “We are immensely proud of our students for their exemplary performance during the placement session . These results are a testament to the quality education and holistic development provided at FORE. We will continue to nurture future leaders who are ready to take on the challenges of the dynamic world.”

The placement 2022-24 underscores the strategic efforts of the Placement Office at FORE School of Management, which works tirelessly to build strong industry connections and provide students with unparalleled career opportunities.