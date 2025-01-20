Jaipur, 20th January 2025: IIHMR University a leading health management research university in India, celebrated an extraordinary day of cross-cultural camaraderie and sporting enthusiasm as it hosted Bryant University, USA, for a friendly cricket match on its campus. The event, aptly titled “Friendship on the Pitch,” showcased the power of sports to bridge cultures and build global friendships.

The day began with a warm welcome ceremony, during which Bryant University representatives including 6 highly esteemed experts and 36 students, who were greeted with traditional garlands and hospitality, emblematic of Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and leadership teams from both universities.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, shared, “As IIHMR celebrates its 40th Foundation Year, this event added another milestone to its legacy of promoting educational and cultural exchanges on an international platform. Sports, like education, transcend boundaries and create lasting connections. This unique event not only introduced our guests to cricket but also allowed them to experience the warmth and vibrancy of Indian culture. We look forward to collaborate with Bryant University further.”

The cricket match, held as part of IIHMR University’s ongoing commitment to fostering international collaboration, brought together students and faculty from both institutions in a spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect.

The delegation from Bryant University, was led by John F. Eriksen, Senior Director of International Graduate Outreach and Admission, accompanied by 36 students. The visiting team included distinguished faculty members and administrators such as Professor Ramesh Mohan, an expert in Economic Analytics and Visualization/Macroeconomics; Professor Leila Zbib, Assistant Professor of Finance and Fintech; Robin Warde, Director of Global Alumni, Parent, and Constituent Engagement; Andrew Kupec, Director of International Admission; and John Ruppert, Deputy Director of Athletics.