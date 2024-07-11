Geeta University: Leading the Way in Holistic Education and Innovative Learning

Delhi, 11th July 2024– Geeta University (GU) is making waves in the education sector, setting new standards with its innovative approach and industry-relevant courses. GU’s dedication to fostering critical thinking and innovation ensures that students are well-prepared to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Central to Geeta University’s educational model is the XEDGE program, a comprehensive initiative aimed at holistic student development. This program includes personality development, attitude coaching, stress management, tax planning, and essential life skills such as cooking and swimming. GU graduates are not only academically proficient but also well-rounded individuals ready to thrive in the corporate world.

Geeta University offers a wide array of courses across various fields, catering to the diverse interests and career aspirations of its students. Programs include:

Computer Science & Engineering: B.Tech. CSE, B.Tech. CSE (Hons.), M.Tech. CSE, M.Tech. Civil, Ph.D. CSE, BCA, BCA (Hons.), B.Sc. IT (Hons.), MCA, Ph.D. Computer Applications.

Commerce & Management: B.Com., B.Com. (Hons.), M.Com., Ph.D. Commerce, BBA, BBA (Hons.), MBA, Executive MBA, Ph.D. Management.

Pharmacy: D. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy, M. Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Ph.D. Pharmacy.

Agricultural Studies: B.Sc. Agri. (Hons.), M.Sc. Agronomy, Ph.D.

Science: Forensic Science – B.Sc. (Hons.), M.Sc., Ph.D., M.Sc. Mathematics, Ph.D. Mathematics.

Law: B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), BBA LL.B. (Hons.), LLM, Ph.D.

Hotel Management: Diploma, B.Sc.

Nutrition & Dietetics: B.Sc. (Hons.), M.Sc., Ph.D.

Humanities & Social Sciences: B.A. (Hons.), M.A., Ph.D.

Education: D.Ed., B.Ed., M.Ed.

Aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Geeta University empowers students to design their own degrees, offering flexibility to tailor their education to their passions and career goals. This innovative approach provides students with global exposure, industry experience, and the freedom to explore their interests through core courses, core electives, open electives, and skill enhancement modules.

Geeta University has an impressive placement record, with over 95% of students securing positions through the university’s extensive network of 350+ recruiters. To support deserving students, GU offers scholarships worth over ₹18 crore, including 100% tuition fee waivers based on academic performance, national-level entrance tests, sports achievements, and more.

“At Geeta University, we are dedicated to transforming students into remarkable professionals equipped to navigate the global landscape. Our commitment to holistic development and academic excellence ensures that every student achieves their full potential. I encourage all aspiring students to join Geeta University and embark on a journey of growth and success,” said Dr. Vikas Singh, Hon’able Vice-Chancellor, Geeta University.

Nestled on a sprawling 40-acre campus in the historic town of Panipat, Haryana, Geeta University is a beacon of academic excellence and innovation. Established by the prestigious Geeta Group of Institutions, GU continues its legacy of educational empowerment and societal transformation. Located just a short distance from Delhi, Panipat’s rich history and vibrant industrial landscape provide an ideal setting for this premier educational institution. Geeta University’s philosophy, inspired by higher global knowledge and the principles of Karma, offers a world-class curriculum within a dynamic campus environment.