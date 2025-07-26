GNIHM and JIS University Empower Students Through International Exposure in Russia and Vietnam

Kolkata, 26th July 2025: Students from Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management (GNIHM) and JIS University recently returned after successfully participating in prestigious international student exchange programs, aimed at cultivating global academic collaboration and cross-cultural learning.

As part of the Indo-Russian Student Exchange Program, a group of hospitality students from GNIHM traveled to Moscow, Russia, where they visited the Russian International Academy for Tourism (RIAT) and gained valuable exposure to international hospitality practices and global standards. The experience broadened their academic and professional horizons, equipping them with cross-border competencies essential for the global hospitality industry. Through immersive learning and cultural engagement, the program offered students a platform to evolve as future-ready leaders with an international outlook.

Simultaneously, a bright cohort from JIS University embarked on an academic journey to Hanoi University of Industry, Vietnam. This exchange initiative enabled students to engage in joint learning sessions, explore innovative academic frameworks, and experience the rich Vietnamese culture firsthand. The collaboration between JIS University and Hanoi University of Industry proved instrumental in shaping holistic education with a global edge.

Both programs not only demarcated the importance of international exposure in modern education but also highlighted the JIS Group’s continued commitment to empowering students with global opportunities.