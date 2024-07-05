Hamlet at Theatre School North Coast Rep

Del Mar, CA, July 05, 2024 — The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the climactic Shakespearean tragedy, Hamlet, as its next student production. The ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle. Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge. His uncle, fearing for his life, also devises plots to kill Hamlet. The play ends with a duel, during which the King, Queen, Hamlet’s opponent and Hamlet himself are all killed.

Featured in the cast are (Giavanna Adams, Carlsbad; Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Kiera Casey, Carlsbad; Tirzah Cisneros, Escondido; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Caroline Grace, Carmel Valley; Tessa Haubert, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Steve Smith, South Park; and Genevieve Tai, Carlsbad).

Performances are July 18 through 20 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014; July 25 through 27 at La Colonia Park: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075; and August 1 through 3 at the San Diego Botanic Garden: 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024 with show times at 5:30PM. Admission is free at all three venues, but please call to reserve a spot for the August 1st performance as space is limited that day: 760-436-3036. No advance reservations are needed for any other performances. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own outdoor seating and blankets.