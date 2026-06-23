HLL distributes school kits under ‘Back to School’ CSR initiative

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23: As part of the ‘Back to School’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), school kits were distributed to students at Cotton Hill LP School, Vazhuthacaud. HLL is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As part of the ‘Back to School’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), school kits were distributed to students at Cotton Hill LP School, Vazhuthacaud. HLL is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The distribution of the school kits was inaugurated by Dr. Krishna S.H., Manager, Public Health Projects, HLL Management Academy (HMA), the education and social development wing of HLL, which implements the CSR initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Krishna highlighted the importance of encouraging students by providing them with the support necessary for their education and personality development.

The function was presided over by Anju K.R., PTA President. Adarsh, HLL CSR Manager; Johnson George, PTA Vice-President; and Jose Roy, SRG Convener, also spoke on the occasion.