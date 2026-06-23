Parksons Cartamundi’s Bonus Playing Cards Powers the Next Chapter of Bridge in India Through the Bonus 5th Asia Bridge Cup

Hyderabad, June 23: The Bonus 5th Asia Bridge Cup has officially commenced in Goa. The tournament is being supported by Bonus Playing Cards from Parksons Cartamundi as its Official Sponsor. The association brings together one of India’s leading playing cards brands and Asia’s premier Bridge championship, reinforcing the growing stature of Bridge as a globally recognised mind sport.

The championship was inaugurated on 21 June 2026, setting the stage for a week of high-stakes bridge action and showcasing the rising stature of mind sports in India. Held from 21 to 27 June 2026 at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goa, the Bonus 5th Asia Bridge Cup has brought together 300 elite players from 16 nations across the Asia-Oceania region. Participants from Australia, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong China, Bangladesh, the Philippines, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and host nation India are competing across Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, and Senior categories in both Team and Pairs formats. As one of the most prestigious Bridge tournaments in the Asia-Oceania region, the event serves as an important platform to showcase the growing popularity and competitive strength of the sport.

Creating an Exclusive Bonus Experience

As a core part of this partnership, all champions will be playing exclusively with specially designed Bonus Playing Cards created specifically for the tournament. To elevate an immersive experience for the international participants, Bonus OR Parksons Cartamundi is also rolling out extensive on-ground engagement activities at the venue. These include a dedicated Bonus Lounge for relaxation, interactive games, a custom photobooth, and the presence of the official Bonus Mascot, making the championship highly experiential.

For generations, Bonus Playing Cards has been synonymous with quality, consistency and trust among card players across India. Its association with Bridge reflects a natural synergy between an iconic playing card brand and a game that demands strategy, precision, partnership and skill. Moreover, widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost mind sports, Bridge continues to attract players who value analytical thinking, teamwork, memory and decision-making.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Kapil Kejriwal, CEO & Managing Director, Parksons Cartamundi Private Limited, said: “For decades, Bonus has been a trusted companion to generations of card players across India, built on a legacy of quality, durability and consistency. Supporting the Bonus 5th Asia Bridge Cup is a natural extension of that legacy. Bridge represents the highest level of card-based competition, bringing together strategy, intellect, partnership and skill in a truly remarkable way. We are proud that some of Asia‘s finest players are competing in India using our specially designed Bonus playing cards throughout this prestigious championship.” He further added, “At Parksons Cartamundi, we believe cards are much more than a form of entertainment—they are powerful tools for learning, connection and cognitive development. Through our partnership with the Bridge Federation of India, we hope to contribute to the growing recognition of Bridge as a serious mind sport and inspire greater awareness and participation, particularly among younger generations.” Mr. Prasad Keni President Bridge Federation of India, further added: The Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships is among the most prestigious Bridge tournaments in the region and serves as an important platform to showcase the very best talent from across Asia and Oceania. We are delighted to have Parksons Cartamundi on board as our Principal official Sponsor. As a company with deep roots in the world of cards, their association brings a natural synergy to the championship and reflects the growing recognition that bridge is receiving as a serious mind sport in India. Together, we look forward to creating a memorable edition of the championship and expanding awareness of the game among wider audiences.

Parksons Cartamundi’s Vision for Youth Empowerment

Parksons Cartamundi brings its global expertise in card manufacturing and strong presence in India to this association, while the Bridge Federation of India contributes decades of experience in nurturing competitive Bridge across the country. Together, the partnership aims to spotlight Bridge as a discipline worth following—not only for its competitive intensity, but also for its appeal as a game of strategy, skill, and partnership.

Beyond supporting professional mind sports, Parksons Cartamundi is actively working to introduce the game to younger generations, helping build strategic thinking, teamwork, and analytical skills. As part of this commitment to youth education, the company recently supported Bridge Beyond the Table, a first-of-its-kind CSR initiative at the Tamarind Tree Sports Academy in Dahanu. Organised by Tamarind Tree—an experiential learning school for local tribal children—the initiative blended grassroots education with competitive sport, introducing students to the intellectual thrill of Bridge while reinforcing Parksons Cartamundi’s commitment to turning cards into catalysts for learning and empowerment.

As part of its broader commitment to the development of Bridge in India, Parksons Cartamundi aims to support initiatives that encourage greater awareness and participation in the game, particularly among students in schools and colleges. Through its association with the Bridge Federation of India, the company hopes to contribute to the long-term growth of the sport across the country.