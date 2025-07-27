IIHMR Bangalore Celebrates 14th Convocation: Launching a New Era of Healthcare Leadership and Innovation

Bangalore, July 27, 2025 – The Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Bangalore, marked a proud milestone with the celebration of its 14th Convocation Ceremony at its Electronic City campus, honouring the graduating PGDM batch of 2023–25 (AICTE Approved). The event showcased the institute’s enduring commitment to shaping visionary leaders in hospital management, health IT, pharmaceutical management, and public health.

Presided over by Dr. S D Gupta, President, Management Board–IIHMR, the ceremony brought together prominent dignitaries:

· Chief Guest: Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director and Senior Professor, NIMHANS

· Guest of Honour: Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Govt. of Karnataka

· Keynote Speaker: Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Founder & Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

The ceremony opened with traditional lamp lighting, a welcome address by Dr. R. Sarala, and an institutional report presented by Dr. Usha Manjunath, Director, IIHMR Bangalore. Highlights included:

· Presidential Remarks by Dr. S D Gupta

· Inspirational speeches on leadership, innovation, and healthcare transformation

· Conferral of diplomas and medals, including the prestigious Shri V.P. Agarwal and Shri M.L. Mehta Gold Medals

· Release of Book-Dissertation Abstracts

· Management Oath administration by Dr. R. Sarala, Dean

· Heartfelt valedictory speeches, alumni reflections, and closing celebrations

Key Announcements Made During the Convocation:

1. Highest placement package recorded was ₹ 24 LPA, with 100% of the graduating batch placed at leading organizations, reflecting the industry’s strong demand for IIHMR-trained professionals.

2. The institute is set to become fully residential, with the upcoming launch of a new hostel block to accommodate students on campus.

3. Achievements of the in-house innovation lab ADMIRE – Centre for Advancing Digital Health were showcased, including:

o PRAYOJN and Pratikriya – cutting-edge AI-powered hospital management software gaining traction across healthcare institutions

o IIHMR Bangalore is awaiting its first ever patent for IoT-enabled smart soles designed to detect and manage diabetic foot ulcers

4. The impact of flagship student-driven healthcare events like PRAYOJN and Pratikriya was also spotlighted as key platforms for healthcare transformation.

5. The launch of a first-of-its-kind Gen AI for Doctors training programme, aimed at developing crucial skills in doctors.